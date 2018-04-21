 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Jamie Rusnak of the Parrish YMCA and Stacey McKee of the Lakewood Ranch YMCA enjoy a walk on a trail that winds through the woods.

'A little piece of heaven' in Lakewood Ranch

Monday, Apr. 23, 2018 |

Jamie Rusnak of the Parrish YMCA and Stacey McKee of the Lakewood Ranch YMCA enjoy a walk on a trail that winds through the woods.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's Matthew Lawton, 3, shows off his Spiderman face painting.

Monday, Apr. 23, 2018 |

Lakewood Ranch's Matthew Lawton, 3, shows off his Spiderman face painting.

Buy this Photo
After her brother had a Spiderman face painting, Isabella Lawton, 7, was next up for artist Millie Duket.

Monday, Apr. 23, 2018 |

After her brother had a Spiderman face painting, Isabella Lawton, 7, was next up for artist Millie Duket.

Buy this Photo
Greenbrook's Kenna McSheery, 2, loves the park, but she loves her Kona Ice even more.

Monday, Apr. 23, 2018 |

Greenbrook's Kenna McSheery, 2, loves the park, but she loves her Kona Ice even more.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's Isabelle Halpin received her first Frisbee when she entered the park.

Monday, Apr. 23, 2018 |

Lakewood Ranch's Isabelle Halpin received her first Frisbee when she entered the park.

Buy this Photo
Central Park's Matthew Foster, 8, went higher than most on the rock wall.

Monday, Apr. 23, 2018 |

Central Park's Matthew Foster, 8, went higher than most on the rock wall.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's Mia McLauchlan, 7, and her 4-year-old sister, Molly, check out how many blocks they can pull before the tower falls.

Monday, Apr. 23, 2018 |

Lakewood Ranch's Mia McLauchlan, 7, and her 4-year-old sister, Molly, check out how many blocks they can pull before the tower falls.

Buy this Photo
Sami Blouin, Carol Johnston and Lorraine Conlan of the Flash Tappers (of the Players Centre) help to raise money for The Players by working the beer truck.

Monday, Apr. 23, 2018 |

Sami Blouin, Carol Johnston and Lorraine Conlan of the Flash Tappers (of the Players Centre) help to raise money for The Players by working the beer truck.

Buy this Photo
Sami Blouin entertains the crowd by dancing on a table in front of the beer truck.

Monday, Apr. 23, 2018 |

Sami Blouin entertains the crowd by dancing on a table in front of the beer truck.

Buy this Photo
Myakka City's Peyton Gray said the park is "awesome" after playing disc golf.

Monday, Apr. 23, 2018 |

Myakka City's Peyton Gray said the park is "awesome" after playing disc golf.

Buy this Photo
Madison Royer and Isse Flores, both 10-year-olds who play for the Lakewood Ranch Chargers, were demonstrating soccer at the event.

Monday, Apr. 23, 2018 |

Madison Royer and Isse Flores, both 10-year-olds who play for the Lakewood Ranch Chargers, were demonstrating soccer at the event.

Buy this Photo
John Billiteri spins with his forehead on the end of the bat five times in dizzy bat, home run derby.

Monday, Apr. 23, 2018 |

John Billiteri spins with his forehead on the end of the bat five times in dizzy bat, home run derby.

Buy this Photo
John Billiteri, 8, has a hard time connecting after spinning in the dizzy bat, home run derby contest.

Monday, Apr. 23, 2018 |

John Billiteri, 8, has a hard time connecting after spinning in the dizzy bat, home run derby contest.

Buy this Photo
Title Boxing Club member Carolina Seegerer, 9, gets some tips from club co-owner Kelvin Rodriguez, who was spreading the word about his business on Cooper Creek Boulevard.

Monday, Apr. 23, 2018 |

Title Boxing Club member Carolina Seegerer, 9, gets some tips from club co-owner Kelvin Rodriguez, who was spreading the word about his business on Cooper Creek Boulevard.

Buy this Photo
A sign warns those visiting the park that nature trumps everything else in certain spots.

Monday, Apr. 23, 2018 |

A sign warns those visiting the park that nature trumps everything else in certain spots.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's Katie Kuhlmann, 7, makes the most of her ride on the park's Gravity Rail.

Monday, Apr. 23, 2018 |

Lakewood Ranch's Katie Kuhlmann, 7, makes the most of her ride on the park's Gravity Rail.

Buy this Photo
Gatorland of Orlando's Stefanie Edwards allows Sarasota's Lucas Deatherage get an up-close look at a Colombian Red Tail Boa.

Monday, Apr. 23, 2018 |

Gatorland of Orlando's Stefanie Edwards allows Sarasota's Lucas Deatherage get an up-close look at a Colombian Red Tail Boa.

Buy this Photo
A beautifully warm day kept the canines in the water.

Monday, Apr. 23, 2018 |

A beautifully warm day kept the canines in the water.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's Crystal Oliveira and Heritage Harbour's Katie Trusz act as cab drivers for their children, Everly Trusz, 3, Julia Oliveira, 6, Emerson Trusz, 5, and Claire Oliveira, 4.

Monday, Apr. 23, 2018 |

Lakewood Ranch's Crystal Oliveira and Heritage Harbour's Katie Trusz act as cab drivers for their children, Everly Trusz, 3, Julia Oliveira, 6, Emerson Trusz, 5, and Claire Oliveira, 4.

Buy this Photo
Doug Deming of the Jewel Tones belts out a tune for a crowd of fans who set up shop under two large canopies.

Monday, Apr. 23, 2018 |

Doug Deming of the Jewel Tones belts out a tune for a crowd of fans who set up shop under two large canopies.

Buy this Photo
More than a thousand visitors checked out the new park.

Monday, Apr. 23, 2018 |

More than a thousand visitors checked out the new park.

Buy this Photo
Bradenton's Payton Farah, 10, and her sister, Kailiana McDonald, 20, keep the hula hoop spinning. McDonald's boyfriend, Karim Manning, was the event DJ.

Monday, Apr. 23, 2018 |

Bradenton's Payton Farah, 10, and her sister, Kailiana McDonald, 20, keep the hula hoop spinning. McDonald's boyfriend, Karim Manning, was the event DJ.

Buy this Photo
A steady stream of canines and their owners tried out the aquatic dog park.

Monday, Apr. 23, 2018 |

A steady stream of canines and their owners tried out the aquatic dog park.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's Brianna Natowski, 4, climbs to the top of the Tot Lot.

Monday, Apr. 23, 2018 |

Lakewood Ranch's Brianna Natowski, 4, climbs to the top of the Tot Lot.

Buy this Photo
Share
Visitors say SMR knocked it out of the park with its design.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

Stacey McKee, who works at the Lakewood Ranch YMCA, was walking the trails during the Bob Gardner Community Park grand opening celebration April 21, and dreaming.

"Our Healthy Kids Day would be perfect for here," McKee said of a possible collaboration between the YMCA and the Schroeder-Manatee Ranch park, located at 2701 White Eagle Boulevard, in the future. "The kids can run here."

Actually, McKee said the park was perfect for events for all ages.

"This is so spread out," she said. "I love walking the trails and I think there will be a lot of adult programming here. And there are dogs everywhere. It's a little piece of heaven."

McKee was walking the trails with fellow YMCA employee Jamie Rusnak, who works out of Parrish.

"It's wonderful to have this in your backyard," Rusnak said.

Central Park's Brian Foster agreed. "I'm really impressed," he said. "I had no idea this park went all the way (from White Eagle Boulevard to Wood Fern Trail (almost a mile to the west)."

Lakewood Ranch's Keith Kuhlmann said he was impressive with the workmanship that went into building park structures. "They used all top-flight materials," he said of SMR. "This park is super enjoyable."

More than 3,500 visitors came to the grand opening, and the park held up well. "Everything flowed really well," said SMR's Monaca Onstad. "The park is so large (45 acres)."

And those living near the park already knew about it, even though April 21 was the grand opening.

"We've been playing on the swings for a month," Lakewood Ranch's Cystal Oliveira said.

Related Stories

Advertisement