'A little piece of heaven' in Lakewood Ranch

Stacey McKee, who works at the Lakewood Ranch YMCA, was walking the trails during the Bob Gardner Community Park grand opening celebration April 21, and dreaming.

"Our Healthy Kids Day would be perfect for here," McKee said of a possible collaboration between the YMCA and the Schroeder-Manatee Ranch park, located at 2701 White Eagle Boulevard, in the future. "The kids can run here."

Actually, McKee said the park was perfect for events for all ages.

"This is so spread out," she said. "I love walking the trails and I think there will be a lot of adult programming here. And there are dogs everywhere. It's a little piece of heaven."

McKee was walking the trails with fellow YMCA employee Jamie Rusnak, who works out of Parrish.

"It's wonderful to have this in your backyard," Rusnak said.

Central Park's Brian Foster agreed. "I'm really impressed," he said. "I had no idea this park went all the way (from White Eagle Boulevard to Wood Fern Trail (almost a mile to the west)."

Lakewood Ranch's Keith Kuhlmann said he was impressive with the workmanship that went into building park structures. "They used all top-flight materials," he said of SMR. "This park is super enjoyable."

More than 3,500 visitors came to the grand opening, and the park held up well. "Everything flowed really well," said SMR's Monaca Onstad. "The park is so large (45 acres)."

And those living near the park already knew about it, even though April 21 was the grand opening.

"We've been playing on the swings for a month," Lakewood Ranch's Cystal Oliveira said.