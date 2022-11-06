New College puts on 43d annual clambake

The New College of Florida served up seafood during its 43rd Annual Clambake on Nov. 3.

Hundreds of New College of Florida supporters met at the school's bayfront for the annual fundraising benefiting student scholarships where they mixed, mingled and prepared for a hearty dinner of fresh seafood.

The guests were welcomed by co-chairs Charlene Heiser-Wolf and Erin and Doug Christy before New College president Patricia Okker took the stage to thank all in attendance. Student speakers Fehmi Neffati and Lu Paris later addressed the crowd as well.

Dinner for the night included barbecue ribs, clam chowder, a variety of salads and plenty of Maine lobsters.