Co-chairwoman Charlene Heiser-Wolff, president Patricia Okker and co-chairs Erin and Doug Christy

New College puts on 43d annual clambake

Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 |

Mike Rosario and Victoria Chartrand

Priscilla Schlegel, Jay Young and Betsy Pennewill

Melissa McCoy and Alan Creias

Guests enjoyed dinner underneath a tent on the bayfront.

Guests enjoyed dinner underneath a tent on the bayfront.

Guests enjoyed dinner underneath a tent on the bayfront.

Bob and Christine Deutsch

Susan Palmer, Fran Sadi, John Deshong and Charlie Ann Syprett

Alton and Jennifer Maglio with Dennis and Rebecca Murphy

Michael and Terri Klauber with Jon Thaxton

Jan Sirota, Stephanie Fraim and Barbara Zdravecky

Guests enjoyed dinner underneath a tent on the bayfront.

Steven and Lisa High

John and Kitty Cranor

The annual event was held Nov. 3.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The New College of Florida served up seafood during its 43rd Annual Clambake on Nov. 3. 

Hundreds of New College of Florida supporters met at the school's bayfront for the annual fundraising benefiting student scholarships where they mixed, mingled and prepared for a hearty dinner of fresh seafood. 

The guests were welcomed by co-chairs Charlene Heiser-Wolf and Erin and Doug Christy before New College president Patricia Okker took the stage to thank all in attendance. Student speakers Fehmi Neffati and Lu Paris later addressed the crowd as well.

Dinner for the night included barbecue ribs, clam chowder, a variety of salads and plenty of Maine lobsters.

 

