New amenity center opens at Shoreview at Waterside in Lakewood Ranch

As Schroeder-Manatee Ranch speeds forward with its plans to build the new entertainment hub of Waterside Place, those who consider living in surrounding neighborhood of Waterside at Lakewood Ranch must conceptualize all the development headed their way.

Likewise, those buying homes in Pulte's Shoreview at Waterside community have had to visualize what life alongside a new amenities campus would be like.

Until now.

Although Pulte has sold 72 of the planned 246 homes in the community, it already has finished its amenities complex. Often builders will wait until a higher percentage of homes is sold before opening its clubhouse.

"Anytime you can have the amenity center ready, you no longer have to visualize," said Shoreview Sales Consultant Andrew Basco. "You can actually see (and use) it."

Besides the resort-style pool and spa, the amenity campus has a beach area with chaise lounges, a fire-pit sitting area, tennis and pickleball courts and a 3,000-square foot clubhouse with a fitness center, meeting rooms and kitchen for private parties.

Basco said it is big since Waterside Place has yet to be constructed as it gives the new residents a place to gather.

The amenity center sits on Middle Teal Lake with West Teal Lake adjacent to the facility, which will have kayaks available.

Shoreview is a half-mile from Waterside Place. Three models, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million, are open daily. For information, call 866-297-2740.