 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Lisa Genova speaks to the audience for an hour followed by an Q&A.

Neuroscientist Lisa Genova resumes RCLA Town Hall Lecture Series

Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 |

Lisa Genova speaks to the audience for an hour followed by an Q&A.

Tidewell Foundation president Debbie Mason welcomes Genova to the stage.

Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 |

Tidewell Foundation president Debbie Mason welcomes Genova to the stage.

Speaker Lisa Genova and Executive Director Stephanie Grosskreutz

Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 |

Speaker Lisa Genova and Executive Director Stephanie Grosskreutz

Marilyn Ingold, Bev Fisher and Susan Hines

Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 |

Marilyn Ingold, Bev Fisher and Susan Hines

Guests snacked on cakes and treats.

Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 |

Guests snacked on cakes and treats.

Cindy Stuhley, Chris Cremer and Cheryl Brandi

Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 |

Cindy Stuhley, Chris Cremer and Cheryl Brandi

Attendees has copies of books by Lisa Genova signed.

Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 |

Attendees has copies of books by Lisa Genova signed.

Paula Sarkari and Priya Acharya

Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 |

Paula Sarkari and Priya Acharya

Ashley Brown and Lindsey Whitacre

Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 |

Ashley Brown and Lindsey Whitacre

Marlo Turner, Tidewell Foundation president Debbie Mason and Molly Maginn

Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 |

Marlo Turner, Tidewell Foundation president Debbie Mason and Molly Maginn

Share
The speaker event was held on Nov. 1.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

608 days. 

That's how long it's been since the last installment of the Ringling College Library Association Lecture Series took place— Executive Director Stephanie Grosskreutz has been counting. 

The 2020 series was halted in March with the onset of the pandemic and the organization has been patiently waiting to resume the lecture series ever since. 

That moment finally arrived on Nov. 1 when acclaimed neuroscentist Lisa Genova delivered a lecture to an audience of attentive listeners at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. Genova was one of two planned speakers to round out the 2020 series more than a year and a half ago.

More than 1,000 attendees filled the performing arts hall to hear from the neuroscientist and author, who has written extensively about neurological diseases and the struggles that people affected by disorders and conditions face.

Following the show, a number of audience members and sponsors stuck around to have books signed by Genova.

Grosskreutz was just happy to see audiences coming bacj to listen to the lectures again. 

"It feels good to just get (the series) back going again," Grosskreutz said. 

The 2022 Lecture Series kicks off this January.

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement