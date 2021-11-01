Neuroscientist Lisa Genova resumes RCLA Town Hall Lecture Series

608 days.

That's how long it's been since the last installment of the Ringling College Library Association Lecture Series took place— Executive Director Stephanie Grosskreutz has been counting.

The 2020 series was halted in March with the onset of the pandemic and the organization has been patiently waiting to resume the lecture series ever since.

That moment finally arrived on Nov. 1 when acclaimed neuroscentist Lisa Genova delivered a lecture to an audience of attentive listeners at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. Genova was one of two planned speakers to round out the 2020 series more than a year and a half ago.

More than 1,000 attendees filled the performing arts hall to hear from the neuroscientist and author, who has written extensively about neurological diseases and the struggles that people affected by disorders and conditions face.

Following the show, a number of audience members and sponsors stuck around to have books signed by Genova.

Grosskreutz was just happy to see audiences coming bacj to listen to the lectures again.

"It feels good to just get (the series) back going again," Grosskreutz said.

The 2022 Lecture Series kicks off this January.