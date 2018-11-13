National Philanthropy Day celebrates leaders in giving

Members of the philanthropic community gathered Nov. 13 at Michael's On East for the Florida Southwest Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals' 33rd annual National Philanthropy Day Luncheon.

Dozens of honorees including volunteers, donors, organizations and youth leaders were recognized for their time, effort and contributions towards making Sarasota a better community.

"I hope everyone feels excited to be involved in the nonprofit world and looks forward to continuing giving back," said Co-Chairwoman Sarah Wertheimer.