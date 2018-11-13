 Skip to main content
Co-Chairwomen Sarah Wertheimer and Janet Ginn

National Philanthropy Day celebrates leaders in giving

Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 |

Wendy, Jonathan and Alexander Barroso

Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 |

Karen Stults and Erin Kabinoff

Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 |

Sarah and Randy Benderson

Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 |

Kristen Theisen and Megan Wenger

Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 |

George Cooper and Rafael Robles

Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 |

Brynne Anne Besio with Sandy and Jeanie Kirkpatrick

Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 |

Lora Wey, Mary Jo Heider, Robyn Faucy-Washington and Anne Garlington

Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 |

Douglas Staley, Kate Kirby and Sheila Miller

Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 |

Stephen Fancher, Carly Evans and Laura McManus-Mesia

Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 |

Angela Abrams and Denise Pope

Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 |

Volunteers, donors and organizations were honored for their contributions Nov. 13 at Michael's On East.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

Members of the philanthropic community gathered Nov. 13 at Michael's On East for the Florida Southwest Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals' 33rd annual National Philanthropy Day Luncheon. 

Dozens of honorees including volunteers, donors, organizations and youth leaders were recognized for their time, effort and contributions towards making Sarasota a better community. 

"I hope everyone feels excited to be involved in the nonprofit world and looks forward to continuing giving back," said Co-Chairwoman Sarah Wertheimer.

 

 

