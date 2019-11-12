National Philanthropy Day 2019 recognizes local leaders

Sarasota's philanthropic community celebrated the reason for the season Nov. 12 during the Florida Southwest Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals' 34th annual National Philanthropy Day Luncheon.

More than 300 guests composed of patrons, volunteers, youth leaders and organization representatives gathered at Michael's On East to be recognized for the hard work helping people in need across Sarasota. Co-chairwomen Tracy Vanderneck and Shaelina Holmes welcomed the crowd before dinner. Sebrena Pawley was the luncheon's keynote speaker.