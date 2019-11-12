 Skip to main content
Co-chairwoman Tracy Vanderneck, speaker Sebrena Pawley and co-chairwoman Shaelina Holmes

National Philanthropy Day 2019 recognizes local leaders

Bill Chapman and Sally Schule

JoAnn Urofsky and Elizabeth Moore

Each table had a wrapped present.

Allie and Terri Behling with Robyn Faucy-Washington, Jeannie and Chuck Slater and Mary Jo Heider

Mary Ellen Mancini, Louise Bruderle and Jessica Hays

Mary Beth Bos, Nikki Taylor and Ashley Grant

Marlo Turner, Declan Sheehy and Stephen Smith

Veronica Brady, Alexandra Quarles and Aundria Castleberry

Clara Reynardus de Villanueva, Lou Ann Linn and Douglas Staley

Alice St. Paul and Jennifer Abbott

Pedro Reis, Joseph Caulkins, Larry Patton and Ellen VanDolah

Karen Carpenter, Jody Jester and Katrina Bellemare

Jonathan Fleece, Tom Stuhley and Rafael Robles

Erin Minor and Kim Niemann

Jessica Rogers, Frank and Katherine Martucci and Philip Tavill

Erin Guzzo, Nancy Denton and Elsie Merrill

Bob Carter and Co-chairwoman Tracy Vanderneck

Local philanthropists celebrated giving back Nov. 12 at Michael's On East.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

Sarasota's philanthropic community celebrated the reason for the season Nov. 12 during the Florida Southwest Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals' 34th annual National Philanthropy Day Luncheon.

More than 300 guests composed of patrons, volunteers, youth leaders and organization representatives gathered at Michael's On East to be recognized for the hard work helping people in need across Sarasota.  Co-chairwomen Tracy Vanderneck and Shaelina Holmes welcomed the crowd before dinner. Sebrena Pawley was the luncheon's keynote speaker.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

