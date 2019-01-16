 Skip to main content
Honorees Julie Leach, Jo Rutstein, Luz Corcuera and Diane Roskamp

National Council of Jewish Women honors four leading ladies

Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019

Honorees Julie Leach, Jo Rutstein, Luz Corcuera and Diane Roskamp

Co-Chairwomen Karen Pariser and Joan Bour

Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 |

Co-Chairwomen Karen Pariser and Joan Bour

Co-Presidents Cindy Solomon and Joyce Hersh

Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 |

Co-Presidents Cindy Solomon and Joyce Hersh

This was the 37th annual Women in Power Luncheon for NCJW.

Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 |

This was the 37th annual Women in Power Luncheon for NCJW.

An array of desserts centered the tables as after-lunch treats.

Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 |

An array of desserts centered the tables as after-lunch treats.

Sheila Trust and Julie Kupersmith

Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 |

Sheila Trust and Julie Kupersmith

Benjamin and Frances Di Martino, Mike and Honoree Jo Rutstein and Maggie Hutter

Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 |

Benjamin and Frances Di Martino, Mike and Honoree Jo Rutstein and Maggie Hutter

Greta Roberts, Co-Chairwoman Joan Bour and Jessica Rogers

Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 |

Greta Roberts, Co-Chairwoman Joan Bour and Jessica Rogers

Co-Chairwoman Karen Pariser, Jessica Rogers and Bunny Skirboll

Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 |

Co-Chairwoman Karen Pariser, Jessica Rogers and Bunny Skirboll

Honoree Luz Corcuera, Father Celestino Gutierrez and Deanne Bauer

Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 |

Honoree Luz Corcuera, Father Celestino Gutierrez and Deanne Bauer

Tess Kohcick and Kim Sheintal

Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 |

Tess Kohcick and Kim Sheintal

Rita Greenbaum, Honoree Diane Roskamp, Christian Sampson and Tia Cirksena

Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 |

Rita Greenbaum, Honoree Diane Roskamp, Christian Sampson and Tia Cirksena

Lois and Dr. Bernard Watson

Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 |

Lois and Dr. Bernard Watson

Tova Weinstock and Keren Lifrak

Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 |

Tova Weinstock and Keren Lifrak

Priscilla and Jack Schlegel

Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 |

Priscilla and Jack Schlegel

Barbara Berkowitz and Ann Goldstein

Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 |

Barbara Berkowitz and Ann Goldstein

Michael Mendez, Nate Jacobs and Leon Pitts

Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 |

Michael Mendez, Nate Jacobs and Leon Pitts

Andi Munzer, Debra Flynt-Garrett, Audrey Robbins and Kameron Hodgens

Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 |

Andi Munzer, Debra Flynt-Garrett, Audrey Robbins and Kameron Hodgens

Marie Whyte, Karen Solem, Valerie Melignon and Mary Marblestone

Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 |

Marie Whyte, Karen Solem, Valerie Melignon and Mary Marblestone

Loretta Feldman, Phyllis Dreyfuss, Luise Rosoff and Marilyn Shapo

Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 |

Loretta Feldman, Phyllis Dreyfuss, Luise Rosoff and Marilyn Shapo

The annual Women in Power Luncheon was hosted Jan. 16 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The National Council of Jewish Women Sarasota-Manatee honored Jo Rutstein, Diane Roskamp, Julie Leach and Luz Corcuera Jan. 16 at Michael's On East. 

The annual luncheon honors four local women whose accomplishments align with NCJW's mission to improve the lives of women, children and families through safeguarding their rights and freedoms. 

Jo Rutstein is a local realtor for Sotheby's International Realty. She's currently involved with and a supporter of Children First, Rotary Club of Sarasota, Jewish Family & Children’s Service of the Suncoast, American Jewish Committee West Coast Florida, Ringling College of Art & Design, Planned Parenthood and Embracing Our Differences. 

Diane Roskamp partnered with her husband Bob Roskamp in 1984 to start a senior living communities company, Freedom Group, Inc. Since then, they married and have been leaders for successful life-care communities. She and Bob also founded the Roskamp Institute, which researches diseases of the brain such as Alzheimer's disease, post-traumatic stress disorder and Parkinson's disease. Diane serves on both local and national boards, including Minding Your Mind, Ringling College and Designing Women.

Luz Corcuera is the executive director of UnidosNow, a nonprofit organization that helps Hispanics and Latinos achieve the American dream. Prior to being with UnidosNow, she worked for Healthy Start Coalition of Manatee County and the Florida Department of Health in Manatee County. 

Julie Leach is the executive director of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe. She has been involved with WBTT since 2009 when she served on the board, and she is also involved with Saint Stephen's Episcopal School Endowment Board. 

After social hour and lunch, the honorees were introduced and the awards were presented by Jessica Rogers, Debbie Silver Heller, Marian Moss and Nelle Miller. 

