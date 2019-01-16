National Council of Jewish Women honors four leading ladies

The National Council of Jewish Women Sarasota-Manatee honored Jo Rutstein, Diane Roskamp, Julie Leach and Luz Corcuera Jan. 16 at Michael's On East.

The annual luncheon honors four local women whose accomplishments align with NCJW's mission to improve the lives of women, children and families through safeguarding their rights and freedoms.

Jo Rutstein is a local realtor for Sotheby's International Realty. She's currently involved with and a supporter of Children First, Rotary Club of Sarasota, Jewish Family & Children’s Service of the Suncoast, American Jewish Committee West Coast Florida, Ringling College of Art & Design, Planned Parenthood and Embracing Our Differences.

Diane Roskamp partnered with her husband Bob Roskamp in 1984 to start a senior living communities company, Freedom Group, Inc. Since then, they married and have been leaders for successful life-care communities. She and Bob also founded the Roskamp Institute, which researches diseases of the brain such as Alzheimer's disease, post-traumatic stress disorder and Parkinson's disease. Diane serves on both local and national boards, including Minding Your Mind, Ringling College and Designing Women.

Luz Corcuera is the executive director of UnidosNow, a nonprofit organization that helps Hispanics and Latinos achieve the American dream. Prior to being with UnidosNow, she worked for Healthy Start Coalition of Manatee County and the Florida Department of Health in Manatee County.

Julie Leach is the executive director of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe. She has been involved with WBTT since 2009 when she served on the board, and she is also involved with Saint Stephen's Episcopal School Endowment Board.

After social hour and lunch, the honorees were introduced and the awards were presented by Jessica Rogers, Debbie Silver Heller, Marian Moss and Nelle Miller.