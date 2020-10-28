 Skip to main content
Madelyn and Marcus Gibbons were thrilled to be out and about.

Nathan Benderson Park hosts second Trick or Treat on the Lake

Kinsley Reeder picked up candy from a tube.

Jacob and Lucas Brock both were Captain America.

Each booth had spooky Halloween decorations.

Natalia, Santiago and Alex Gomez were excited for candy.

Mason and Christopher Hattaway posed with Kylie Montgomery.

Randy and Paizley Platfoot walked around with Leanne McVicker

Bayne Cannonito was ready in his Voltron costume.

William Duggan, Jayden Burton, Tyler Elleson and Cameron Burton were a well-dressed group.

Matt, Makayla and Melinda St. Clair were a skeletal trio.

Caleb, Christian and Roman Cheney were the Top Gun boys.

Kyle and Magnus Gallagher picked up treats.

Hunter Bouchard dressed up as a plague doctor.

Kenia Mata, Anahi Iracheta and Cayla Mata made sure to bring Mr. Mocha the puppy.

Mia Jousse and Kieran Shaw were a karate fighter and angel, respectively.

Tera and Logan Johnson explored the hay maze.

Lyra and Orion Avery were a couple of scarecrows.

Lily Wroblew committed to her with costu,e.

Costumes and candy were plentiful at the Halloween event.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Nathan Benderson Park took a walk on the spooky side with its second annual Trick or Treat on the Lake event on Oct. 27.

Families suited up in their most colorful and creative costumes to pick up candy and treats from various vendors, which were spaced farther apart this year as a COVID-19 precaution.

Volunteers at the vendor stations dropped candy down tubes for children waiting in line to help maintain distance. Families were also able to explore a hay maze.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

See All Articles by Harry

