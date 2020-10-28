Nathan Benderson Park hosts second Trick or Treat on the Lake

Nathan Benderson Park took a walk on the spooky side with its second annual Trick or Treat on the Lake event on Oct. 27.

Families suited up in their most colorful and creative costumes to pick up candy and treats from various vendors, which were spaced farther apart this year as a COVID-19 precaution.

Volunteers at the vendor stations dropped candy down tubes for children waiting in line to help maintain distance. Families were also able to explore a hay maze.