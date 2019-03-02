 Skip to main content
Executive VIP and COO of the Orioles John Angelos, General Manager Mike Elias and Manager Brandon Hyde

Nashville Music Row hits home run in Sarasota

Executive VIP and COO of the Orioles John Angelos, General Manager Mike Elias and Manager Brandon Hyde

Bright orange florals decorated the tables.

Bright orange florals decorated the tables.

Kristina Gregory and Eric Woodson

Kristina Gregory and Eric Woodson

Peter, Katie and Drew Jackson

Peter, Katie and Drew Jackson

Nicole Yrabedra, Sarah Pierce, Kelleigh Pfeifer and Irena Zub

Nicole Yrabedra, Sarah Pierce, Kelleigh Pfeifer and Irena Zub

Nothing Bundt Cakes served dessert.

Nothing Bundt Cakes served dessert.

An ice sculpture shaped like a music note helped keep the seafood cold.

An ice sculpture shaped like a music note helped keep the seafood cold.

There were food stations set up around the tent.

There were food stations set up around the tent.

Dennis and Graci McGillicuddy with Brian and Diana Roberts

Dennis and Graci McGillicuddy with Brian and Diana Roberts

John McGuiness, Jim Wall, Andrew Cashner and Ryan Hegarty

John McGuiness, Jim Wall, Andrew Cashner and Ryan Hegarty

Miguel Castro, Gabriel Ynoa, Pedro Araujo and Joseph Hogarty

Miguel Castro, Gabriel Ynoa, Pedro Araujo and Joseph Hogarty

Aaron Turner and Melina Prentakis

Aaron Turner and Melina Prentakis

Cole Swindell is the performer for the concert March 2.

Cole Swindell is the performer for the concert March 2.

Austin and Evan Athanay

Austin and Evan Athanay

Elaina Mand and Lauren Tominelli

Elaina Mand and Lauren Tominelli

Madison Wright and Jordan Sisco

Madison Wright and Jordan Sisco

Alex Cobb, Black Cain, Josh Osich and Jace Peterson

Alex Cobb, Black Cain, Josh Osich and Jace Peterson

Paul and Paige Fy with Tanner Scott and Ashley Dickerson

Paul and Paige Fy with Tanner Scott and Ashley Dickerson

Geoff Peterson and Michelle Atkinson

Geoff Peterson and Michelle Atkinson

Bonnie Kritzmacher and Peggy Graf with Girls Inc. girls./

Bonnie Kritzmacher and Peggy Graf with Girls Inc. girls./

A player signed base was available in the auction.

A player signed base was available in the auction.

Margaret Valentine welcomes guests to the evening.

Margaret Valentine welcomes guests to the evening.

Desmond Child sings "Living on a Prayer."

Desmond Child sings "Living on a Prayer."

MacKenzie Porter sings one of her new songs.

MacKenzie Porter sings one of her new songs.

Ryan Beaver sings his song, "Heaven."

Ryan Beaver sings his song, "Heaven."

Nashville's Music Row Comes to the Ballpark was hosted March 1 at Ed Smith Stadium.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

When Nashville songwriter Desmond Child started to sing one of his top hits, the audience couldn't help but sing along to "Living in a Prayer." 

Orioles fans, players and Nashville songwriters crowded a tent March 1 on the grounds of the Orioles spring training spot, Ed Smith Stadium for Nashville Comes to the Ballpark. The evening, hosted by Margaret Valentine, is part of the annual fundraising weekend, Athletes & Artists Play for Kids.

In the past four years of the event, the proceeds have benefitted local charities, such as Girls Inc. and Library Foundation of Sarasota County, as well as Nashville charities. This year, part of the funds raised will go to establish the new Orioles Charitable Foundation Music & Arts Education Scholarships. The scholarships will go to young students in Sarasota, Baltimore and Nashville for arts education studies. 

The songwriters this year were Desmond Child, Matt McGinn, MacKenzie Porter and Ryan Beaver. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

