Nashville Music Row hits home run in Sarasota

When Nashville songwriter Desmond Child started to sing one of his top hits, the audience couldn't help but sing along to "Living in a Prayer."

Orioles fans, players and Nashville songwriters crowded a tent March 1 on the grounds of the Orioles spring training spot, Ed Smith Stadium for Nashville Comes to the Ballpark. The evening, hosted by Margaret Valentine, is part of the annual fundraising weekend, Athletes & Artists Play for Kids.

In the past four years of the event, the proceeds have benefitted local charities, such as Girls Inc. and Library Foundation of Sarasota County, as well as Nashville charities. This year, part of the funds raised will go to establish the new Orioles Charitable Foundation Music & Arts Education Scholarships. The scholarships will go to young students in Sarasota, Baltimore and Nashville for arts education studies.

The songwriters this year were Desmond Child, Matt McGinn, MacKenzie Porter and Ryan Beaver.