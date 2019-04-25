NAMI goes green for mental health

NAMI Sarasota County hosted its first gala April 25 at Michael's On East.

An Emerald Evening gathered together the local chapter of National Alliance on Mental Illness supporters for an evening of cocktails, dinner, music and giving to the cause. NAMI provides programs to adults with a mental illness as well as their families, partners and friends. The organization also provides outreach and education to teens.

The evening included a cocktail hour and dinner, followed by live auction with Michael Klauber. A mission moment preceded the paddle raise and raffle drawing, then guests enjoyed dessert and dancing to songs with Jonathan Cortez.