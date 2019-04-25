 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Chairwoman Heather Dunn

NAMI goes green for mental health

Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019 |

Chairwoman Heather Dunn

Buy this Photo
Chad and Executive Director Colleen thayer, Kimberly Thomason and Steve Remis

Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019 |

Chad and Executive Director Colleen thayer, Kimberly Thomason and Steve Remis

Buy this Photo
Kathy Gilkey, Honorary Chairwoman Doreen Sutherland, Gana Gilkey and Angela and Jody Abrams

Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019 |

Kathy Gilkey, Honorary Chairwoman Doreen Sutherland, Gana Gilkey and Angela and Jody Abrams

Buy this Photo
The tables were decorated in shades of green.

Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019 |

The tables were decorated in shades of green.

Buy this Photo
Orchids centered each table.

Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019 |

Orchids centered each table.

Buy this Photo
Barbara Howell, Barbara Wulf and Aurora Cameron

Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019 |

Barbara Howell, Barbara Wulf and Aurora Cameron

Buy this Photo
Beverly and Artie Cavazzi

Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019 |

Beverly and Artie Cavazzi

Buy this Photo
Brian Mariash and Donna Koffman

Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019 |

Brian Mariash and Donna Koffman

Buy this Photo
Brenda Schimmel and Poll Giuffrida

Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019 |

Brenda Schimmel and Poll Giuffrida

Buy this Photo
Linda Krysinski and Jeff Peterson

Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019 |

Linda Krysinski and Jeff Peterson

Buy this Photo
Suzanne Connor, Jean Cooper, Bev Kellett and Joan Nixon

Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019 |

Suzanne Connor, Jean Cooper, Bev Kellett and Joan Nixon

Buy this Photo
Robert Corace and Claudia Beaza

Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019 |

Robert Corace and Claudia Beaza

Buy this Photo
Rodney Skinner, Melissa Larkin-Skinner, Giselle Stolper and Bob Collins

Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019 |

Rodney Skinner, Melissa Larkin-Skinner, Giselle Stolper and Bob Collins

Buy this Photo
Geoff and Poppy Spencer with Will and Anna Chase

Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019 |

Geoff and Poppy Spencer with Will and Anna Chase

Buy this Photo
Jeff Peterson, Linda Krysinski, Anne Weintraub and Sal Diaz-Verson

Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019 |

Jeff Peterson, Linda Krysinski, Anne Weintraub and Sal Diaz-Verson

Buy this Photo
Stacy Greeter and Lam Nguyen

Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019 |

Stacy Greeter and Lam Nguyen

Buy this Photo
Amelia Hanks, Emma Burke, Niki Kottmann and Katie Johns

Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019 |

Amelia Hanks, Emma Burke, Niki Kottmann and Katie Johns

Buy this Photo
Rich Segall and Liza Caruso

Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019 |

Rich Segall and Liza Caruso

Buy this Photo
Sara Carney, Vicki Hellerick and Julie Morris

Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019 |

Sara Carney, Vicki Hellerick and Julie Morris

Buy this Photo
Jim Strickland and Adam Seidel

Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019 |

Jim Strickland and Adam Seidel

Buy this Photo
Music filled the atrium as guests enjoyed cocktail hour.

Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019 |

Music filled the atrium as guests enjoyed cocktail hour.

Buy this Photo
Steve and Amy Rakouskas

Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019 |

Steve and Amy Rakouskas

Buy this Photo
Jonathan Cortez sang throughout dinner.

Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019 |

Jonathan Cortez sang throughout dinner.

Buy this Photo
Co-Chairs Cody and Heather Dunn told their personal stories with mental health.

Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019 |

Co-Chairs Cody and Heather Dunn told their personal stories with mental health.

Buy this Photo
Niki Kottmann tells guests that on average one in five adults suffer from mental illness.

Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019 |

Niki Kottmann tells guests that on average one in five adults suffer from mental illness.

Buy this Photo
Vicki Hellerick was the featured speaker for the evening.

Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019 |

Vicki Hellerick was the featured speaker for the evening.

Buy this Photo
Executive Director Colleen Thayer gives Chairwoman Heather Dunn a hug to thank her.

Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019 |

Executive Director Colleen Thayer gives Chairwoman Heather Dunn a hug to thank her.

Buy this Photo
Executive Director Colleen Thayer is the only NAMI Sarasota County staff member.

Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019 |

Executive Director Colleen Thayer is the only NAMI Sarasota County staff member.

Buy this Photo
Share
An Emerald Evening was held April 25 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

NAMI Sarasota County hosted its first gala April 25 at Michael's On East. 

An Emerald Evening gathered together the local chapter of National Alliance on Mental Illness supporters for an evening of cocktails, dinner, music and giving to the cause. NAMI provides programs to adults with a mental illness as well as their families, partners and friends. The organization also provides outreach and education to teens. 

The evening included a cocktail hour and dinner, followed by live auction with Michael Klauber. A mission moment preceded the paddle raise and raffle drawing, then guests enjoyed dessert and dancing to songs with Jonathan Cortez. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

Related Stories

Advertisement