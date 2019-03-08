Music on May Lane grooves to a new beat

Music filled May Lane, drawing people out from all over Sarasota to the small, blocked-off street.

Hundreds of people attended the Music on May Lane event, hosted by yet-unfinished The Bayside Club, on March 8. Vendors, like Spice Station, the Overton, Tsunami, Make It Swirl, Pura Vie and The Yoga Shack, attended the event.

The lineup included Reverend Barry and the Funk, Kara & Kaleidogroove and Døvydas.

Gold Coast Eagle Distributing served beer at the event, benefited Tickets for Kids Charities.