Wes Broadway brought his dog, Georgie, to the event.

Music on May Lane grooves to a new beat

Friday, Mar. 8, 2019 |

Ed Swan and developers Josh Weiner and Bruce Weiner

Robert Schmid and Stefanie Geiger

Bill Lindsay and Tony Demo

Jennifer and Raeah Maltby

David and Yvette Seibert

Artists painted live pieces during the event.

Attendees gathered on tables to eat the food from trucks at the event.

Robin Thomas, Holly Nikolich and Bret Lageson

The cake was cut up and given to event-goers.

Kara & Kaleidogroove played for the crowd.

The street was blocked off for the giant block party.

The sidewalk was decorated with art to promote Music on May Lane.

The Bayside Club hosted the event to promote construction of the building.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

Music filled May Lane, drawing people out from all over Sarasota to the small, blocked-off street.

Hundreds of people attended the Music on May Lane event, hosted by yet-unfinished The Bayside Club, on March 8. Vendors, like Spice Station, the Overton, Tsunami, Make It Swirl, Pura Vie and The Yoga Shack, attended the event. 

The lineup included Reverend Barry and the Funk, Kara & Kaleidogroove and Døvydas. 

Gold Coast Eagle Distributing served beer at the event, benefited Tickets for Kids Charities.

