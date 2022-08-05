Music on Main in Lakewood Ranch showcases talent

As rising singer Shelly Bonet came to Lakewood Ranch Aug. 5 to headline at Music On Main, she was a bit worried people might not come because of the many dark clouds.

That didn't happen.

“We thought that we were going to be rained out, but thankfully it didn't rain down on everybody,” she said. "I love when people bring in their chairs and enjoy the music. They show their support for local music."

Bonet entertained those who packed the street with rock, soul and blues.

Those who regularly attended Music on Main in the summer know the evenings can be a little or miss when it comes to the rain, but they certainly think it is worth the effort.

River Club's Laura Walters, who said she has lived in the area for 30 years, said, “This event is something I always look forward to," said River Club's Laura Walters. "It's a fantastic event. You see a lot of families and children and everybody having fun. Then there is the music ... and the food."

The music was a major payoff Aug. 5.

"It was music I knew, they were energetic, and she has a great voice," Del Webb's Michelle Gellis said of Bonet.

"The band was unbelievable," Bradenton's Randi Primrose said.

The event benefited the Asolo Reprtory Theatreas its benefitting nonprofit.