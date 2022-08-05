 Skip to main content
Singer Shelly Bonet headlines at Music on Main Aug. 4 with Angelo Santelli.

Music on Main in Lakewood Ranch showcases talent

Sarasota's 8-year-old Ella Smith and 4-year-old Natalie Smith race to press light-up buttons in an inflatable game.

Polo Run's Rachel and Andrew Hibbert, and Chasity, Scott, and Matthew Ennis chat beside the inflatables at Grace Community Church.

Violinist Zooey Seraphine provides a surprise performance near the end of the event.

3-year-old Aasha Soleyn and her father Ravi Soleyn arrive on Main Street.

Parrish's Matt Arcadi receives a hug from his 4-year-old son Owen Arcadi.

Lakewood Ranch's 6-year-old Luca Morelli, 8-year-old Dominic Morelli, 3-year-old Logan Goutos, and 6-year-old Liam Goutos pose with bats they received at the Bradenton Marauders stand.

Marty the Marauder, mascot of the Bradenton Marauders, strolls through Main Street.

Lakewood Ranch's Amber and Mike Manfredi and Lora and Matthew Sevarino enjoy food and drinks at Music on Main.

Lakewood Ranch's 12-year-old Gavin Monteforte gets ready to throw a football.

Randi and Rick Primrose enjoy a dance near the stage.

Lakewood Ranch's Gabby, Thom, Laura, and Sabrina Baca cruise Main Street and enjoy the entertainment.

Brenda Barton, her daughter Autumn Cartwright from Alabama, and her other daughter, Lakewood National's Dodie Atwell await the start of the performance.

Panther Ridge residents Chris Portale, his wife Maggie Mooney, and their daughters 8-year-old Tegan Portale and 11-year-old Payton Portale enjoy pizza during Music on Main.

Four-year-old Owen Arcadi takes a turn on the inflatable slide.

Best friends and Lakewood Ranch residents Sonya Bethel and Margaret Hall-Coleman await the start of the performance.

River Club's 5-year-old Mackenzie Mottram meets Sarasota resident Shelby Colston's dog, Buckeye.

River Club's Laura Walters and Jim Shea met new friends, Bradenton's Mike and Kathy Vejins, at the event.

Lakewood Ranch's Matt Brens, Skye Stephens, and Katelyn Roundy gather with Stephen's birthday present, Griz.

Danielle Di Silvestro and 5-year-old Remy Di Silvestro dance to the music.

Guitarist Angelo Santelli, lead singer Shelly Bonet, and drummer James Varnado perform for the crowd.

Shelly Bonet headlines at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch.
by: Ian Swaby Staff Writer

As rising singer Shelly Bonet came to Lakewood Ranch Aug. 5 to headline at Music On Main, she was a bit worried people might not come because of the many dark clouds.

That didn't happen.

“We thought that we were going to be rained out, but thankfully it didn't rain down on everybody,” she said. "I love when people bring in their chairs and enjoy the music. They show their support for local music."

Bonet entertained those who packed the street with rock, soul and blues.

Those who regularly attended Music on Main in the summer know the evenings can be a little or miss when it comes to the rain, but they certainly think it is worth the effort.

River Club's Laura Walters, who said she has lived in the area for 30 years, said, “This event is something I always look forward to," said River Club's Laura Walters. "It's a fantastic event. You see a lot of families and children and everybody having fun. Then there is the music ... and the food."

The music was a major payoff Aug. 5.

"It was music I knew, they were energetic, and she has a great voice," Del Webb's Michelle Gellis said of Bonet.

"The band was unbelievable," Bradenton's Randi Primrose said.

The event benefited the Asolo Reprtory Theatreas its benefitting nonprofit.

 

 

