More Too Life group inspires change at anniversary banquet

The More Too Life nonprofit paid tribute to community members who have worked against human trafficking during its Inspire Change 2022 banquet at the Art Ovation Hotel on July 22.

Around 80 guests and supporters of the anti-human trafficking nonprofit met on a rainy Friday evening to support the many figures who have worked with More Too Life over the past 18 years to fight human exploitation and provide services and programs to victims. Honorees included Judge Robert Bauman, Chance Glasco, Kameron Hodgens, Rich Schineller and more.

Guests mingled in the hotel before filling into an event space to hear from founder Brook Bello. Guests enjoyed dinner and a performance by Jai Shanae before hearing from More Too Life figures and trafficking. This year's honorees were presented with awards and the evening ended with music and dancing.