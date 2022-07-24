 Skip to main content
Founder Brook Bello, Shavon Reed-Agard and Executive Director Dawn Sakes

More Too Life group inspires change at anniversary banquet

Felicity Wiseman with Rylynn and Buck Case

Around 80 people attended Friday's event.

Marcelina Gennace, Kim Figueroa, Mikayla Simeral and Telisia Espinosa

Danielle Caroli, honoree Chance Glasco and founder Brook Bello

William Morland, Dee Rivera and Johnny Farris

LeGrand and Sabella Neal with William Kelly and Christina Blount

Sandy Skelaney, Connie Rose and Nilda Otero

Bill and Debbie Partridge with honoree Kameron Hodgens, Bart and Evy Hodgens

Sarah Glendening, Brandon Wardell and Debbie Partridge

Monique Myers and Sheree Beau

Connor Dunaway and Grayson Miller

Rebekah Atlakson with Rich, Amy and Eileen Schineller

Jordan Wagner and Kai Zen Bickle with Garryn and Carrie Angle

Debra and Don Stante

The anniversary gala was held at the Art Ovation hotel on July 22.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The More Too Life nonprofit paid tribute to community members who have worked against human trafficking during its Inspire Change 2022 banquet at the Art Ovation Hotel on July 22.

Around 80 guests and supporters of the anti-human trafficking nonprofit met on a rainy Friday evening to support the many figures who have worked with More Too Life over the past 18 years to fight human exploitation and provide services and programs to victims. Honorees included Judge Robert Bauman, Chance Glasco, Kameron Hodgens, Rich Schineller and more. 

Guests mingled in the hotel before filling into an event space to hear from founder Brook Bello. Guests enjoyed dinner and a performance by Jai Shanae before hearing from More Too Life figures and trafficking. This year's honorees were presented with awards and the evening ended with music and dancing. 

