Co-ChairTerry McKee, Susan Jones and James Amato,

Michael Kors headlines second annual Red Ribbon Gala

Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 |

Michael Kors and president and CEO Richard Carlisle

Jerry and Wendy Feinstein

Emcee Bob Trisolini and Bob Nosal

The night had a quilt display in honor of CAN Community health patients who have died from AIDS.

Co-Chairwoman Susan Jones, Rochelle Nigri and Phil King

Jacqueline and David Morton with Sally Schule

Madison Barry and Diana Morales

Maria Agostino, Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed, Phil Mancini and Lissa Murphy

The nigh had deep red decor.

Sydney and Donna Koffman with Madison Piper

Gary Baron and Chad Patrizi

Elisabeth Waters, Jaclyn Brunckhorst and Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed

Benjamin Luczak and Jimy Raymond

Michael and Terri Klauber with Kurt Lucas and Kim Livengood

Kyle Flannery, Allison Kummery and Roger Capote

Renee Phinney and Glen Rieth

Walter Rucker, Katrice Sturgis, Marsharee Chronicle and Lisa Mercado

Brian Lipton and Joseph Gianguzzo with Terri and Michael Klauber

Alia and Berenger White with Veronica Brady

Chet Zoltak and Penny Hill with Kameron and Bart Hodgens

Craig Badinger, Jay Poindexter

Bob Trisolini spoke the opening remarks.

President and CEO Richard Carlisle delivered a moving speech.

The ceiling had a fractal pattern.

The night had a quilt display in honor of CAN Community health patients who have died from AIDS.

Demetrius and Syreeta Jifunta, Teresa and Trevor Harvey, Dr. Deborah and Kevin Hawkes

Hunter Thompson and Zeina Shafie

The night had a quilt display in honor of CAN Community health patients who have died from AIDS.

Sean Dorsa, Victor Diaz-Herman, Kelly Martins and Joseph Byrne

Renee Phinney, Lauren Pritchard and Rochelle Nigri

The event had red backdrops for photos

Rogelio Capote, Alex Hill, CAN Community Health Creative Director Bryan Gordon, Ginny Garrison and Kimberly Martinez

Quilts honoring CAN Community Health patients who died from AIDS hung from the ceiling.

Julia Murphy, Marina Fomina and Alexandra Bayer

Patti Lee Curtis and co-chairman Terry McGee

Cassie Robertson, Carolos Cavalcanti, Laura Bennett, Ronald Sosa and Sheldon Solan

The CAN Community Health event was hosted Feb. 22 at the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

CAN Community Health returned to the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota Feb. 22 to put on another successful Red Ribbon Gala. 

The second annual event continued to champion CAN Community Health's mission of promoting HIV awareness and prevention initiatives. Though original speaker Debra Messing had to cancel due to an injury, fashion icon Michael Kors stepped up and spoke to the crowd about his experience growing up as a gay man in New York city during the AIDS crisis. It proved to be an emotional night, with the audience moved by Carlisle's and Kors' words. The next Red Ribbon gala is set for March 27, 2021. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

