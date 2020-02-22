Michael Kors headlines second annual Red Ribbon Gala

CAN Community Health returned to the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota Feb. 22 to put on another successful Red Ribbon Gala.

The second annual event continued to champion CAN Community Health's mission of promoting HIV awareness and prevention initiatives. Though original speaker Debra Messing had to cancel due to an injury, fashion icon Michael Kors stepped up and spoke to the crowd about his experience growing up as a gay man in New York city during the AIDS crisis. It proved to be an emotional night, with the audience moved by Carlisle's and Kors' words. The next Red Ribbon gala is set for March 27, 2021.