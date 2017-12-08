 Skip to main content
Mental Health Community Centers Chairman of the Board David Fawkes welcomes guests to the annual High Hopes Breakfast on Dec. 7 at Michael's On East.

Mental Health Community Centers share hope with breakfast

Friday, Dec. 8, 2017

Judge Erika Quartermaine speaks on the intersection of mental health and the criminal justice system at the High Hopes Breakfast on Dec. 7 at Michael's On East.

Friday, Dec. 8, 2017 |

Judge Erika Quartermaine and Chairman of the Board David Fawkes

Friday, Dec. 8, 2017 |

Shelia Brion and Ane Roseboro

Friday, Dec. 8, 2017 |

Jack Cox and Scott Eller

Friday, Dec. 8, 2017 |

Marlo Turner, Kathryn Greenberg Wilcox and Floyd Diaz

Friday, Dec. 8, 2017 |

Paul Cline and Erica Barker

Friday, Dec. 8, 2017 |

Beth Hoff and Joanne Campbell

Friday, Dec. 8, 2017 |

Sgt. Jaymi Delcos, Sandra Goluch, Nancy Williams and Debra Kaspar

Friday, Dec. 8, 2017 |

Mental Health Community Centers discussed to future of mental illness treatment Dec. 7 at Michael's On East.
by: Anna Brugmann Community Editor

Members of the mental health community and their allies gathered on Dec. 7 at Michael's On East for the Mental Health Community Center's High Hopes Breakfast.

Judge Erika Quartermaine spoke on the intersection of mental health and criminal justice and the challenges the mental health community faces in moving toward stigma-free and effective treatment. 

She said although there are many challenges in creating a system that works for those with mental illness, there is always hope. 

