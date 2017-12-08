Mental Health Community Centers discussed to future of mental illness treatment Dec. 7 at Michael's On East.
Members of the mental health community and their allies gathered on Dec. 7 at Michael's On East for the Mental Health Community Center's High Hopes Breakfast.
Judge Erika Quartermaine spoke on the intersection of mental health and criminal justice and the challenges the mental health community faces in moving toward stigma-free and effective treatment.
She said although there are many challenges in creating a system that works for those with mental illness, there is always hope.