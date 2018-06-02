Memories cap graduation ceremony at The Out of Door Academy in Lakewood Ranch

At The Out of Door Academy's 20th Commencement ceremony June 2 in the school's gymnasium, Head of School David Mahler told the Class of 2018 how it "redefined what it means to be successful at The Out of Door Academy."

But academics were only part of it.

Mahler said the current class was the most supportive of one another in ODA history and had the strongest school spirit in the history of the school.

So it shouldn't have been a surprise when Matteo Romano, the senior speaker, didn't concentrate on academic power or the students' future potential in the working world.

Instead, he kept it personal.

"I couldn't have been with a better group of friends the last four years," he said. "I love you guys."

Mahler also enjoyed a personal moment. He presented the Faculty Cup Award to his son, Gus Mahler.