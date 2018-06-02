 Skip to main content
Gus Mahler embraces his dad, Head of School David Mahler, after he was awarded "The Faculty Cup" for outstanding performance.

Memories cap graduation ceremony at The Out of Door Academy in Lakewood Ranch

Sunday, Jun. 3, 2018 |

Senior speaker Matteo Romano shares comical memories of high school with his class

Lexi Murphy will be headed to Samford University while her good friend, Delaney Dowdell, is going to Northeastern University.

Evalee Mason and Mackenzie Grace sing "For Good" by Stephen Schwartz.

Ani Kapreilian will attend Parsons School of Design and her friend, Bailey Ekes, will go to Florida State.

Hunter Chalhub (University of Richmond), Phillip Cecil (Stetson), Gus Mahler (Hamilton College), Michael Gosnell (University of Florida) and Mikhail Fazlutdinov (University of Aberdeen) are ready for the next step.

Brett Szalbirak (South Florida), Liberty Strafuss (Northwest Nazarene), Kai Soderberg (St. Lawrence) and Ryan Applyby (University of Miami) have big dreams.

Graduate Zijiao Liu plays "Prelude in G Minor" by Rachmaninoff.

Senior Rebekah Lang, who is going to Florida Gulf Coast, earned the "Achievement Award."

Co-Valedictorian Christopher Eckart, who will attend Georgia Institute of Technology, addresses his class.

Co-valedictorian Mackenzie Grace will go to Williams College.

Members of the senior class enjoy the speech by senior speaker Matteo Romano.

Head of School David Mahler said the class of 2018 "redefined what it means to be successful at The Out of Door Academy."

Christopher Eckart gets his diploma and a handshake from Head of School David Mahler.

Kevin Bernet is congratulated by Head of School David Mahler.

Class of 2018 sets the bar high for future The Out of Door Academy classes.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

At The Out of Door Academy's 20th Commencement ceremony June 2 in the school's gymnasium, Head of School David Mahler told the Class of 2018 how it "redefined what it means to be successful at The Out of Door Academy."

But academics were only part of it.

Mahler said the current class was the most supportive of one another in ODA history and had the strongest school spirit in the history of the school.

So it shouldn't have been a surprise when Matteo Romano, the senior speaker, didn't concentrate on academic power or the students' future potential in the working world.

Instead, he kept it personal.

"I couldn't have been with a better group of friends the last four years," he said. "I love you guys."

Mahler also enjoyed a personal moment. He presented the Faculty Cup Award to his son, Gus Mahler.

 

