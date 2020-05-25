 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Frank D'Antonio and William Baird brought the POW-MIA flag to the observance.

Memorial Day Observance honors fallen heroes at Chaplain J.D. Hamel Park

Monday, May 25, 2020 |

Frank D'Antonio and William Baird brought the POW-MIA flag to the observance.

Buy this Photo
Sonny Bywaters and Jan Hamel Solomon welcomed speakers and singers to the podium.

Monday, May 25, 2020 |

Sonny Bywaters and Jan Hamel Solomon welcomed speakers and singers to the podium.

Buy this Photo
Carolyn Long and George Leavey waited for the event to start.

Monday, May 25, 2020 |

Carolyn Long and George Leavey waited for the event to start.

Buy this Photo
Speaker Jan Hamel Solomon brought up the value of having people close to you in your daily life.

Monday, May 25, 2020 |

Speaker Jan Hamel Solomon brought up the value of having people close to you in your daily life.

Buy this Photo
Jeanne and Daniel Corcoran wore patriotic attire.

Monday, May 25, 2020 |

Jeanne and Daniel Corcoran wore patriotic attire.

Buy this Photo
Lauren Nielsen sang the national anthem along with guests.

Monday, May 25, 2020 |

Lauren Nielsen sang the national anthem along with guests.

Buy this Photo
The observance had a small but passionate number of attendees.

Monday, May 25, 2020 |

The observance had a small but passionate number of attendees.

Buy this Photo
Frank D'Antonio paid his respects to fallen soldiers.

Monday, May 25, 2020 |

Frank D'Antonio paid his respects to fallen soldiers.

Buy this Photo
Jan Hamel Solomon and CJ Bannister welcomed guests to the event.

Monday, May 25, 2020 |

Jan Hamel Solomon and CJ Bannister welcomed guests to the event.

Buy this Photo
Former president of Sarasota County Veterans Commission Ted Smith paid tribute to the fallen heroes.

Monday, May 25, 2020 |

Former president of Sarasota County Veterans Commission Ted Smith paid tribute to the fallen heroes.

Buy this Photo
CJ Bannister delivered words about her time in the Air Force.

Monday, May 25, 2020 |

CJ Bannister delivered words about her time in the Air Force.

Buy this Photo
The program concluded with a presentation from members of the VFW 3233 post.

Monday, May 25, 2020 |

The program concluded with a presentation from members of the VFW 3233 post.

Buy this Photo
The program concluded with a presentation from members of the VFW 3233 post.

Monday, May 25, 2020 |

The program concluded with a presentation from members of the VFW 3233 post.

Buy this Photo
Share
Sarasota residents braved the weather for the patriotic observance on May 25.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

Sarasota residents turned out at Chaplain J.D. Hamel Park to honor fallen heroes during the Memorial Day Patriotic Observance on May 25.

In lieu of the traditional Memorial Day Parade on Main Street, the Patriotic Observance Committee held a gathering at the park to celebrate those who have died while serving in the armed forces.

Jan Hamel Solomon welcomed visitors and spoke about the importance of community and keeping people close to you in your daily life. It's the 60th year she has said the Memorial Day prayer. 

Guests also heard words from  CJ Bannister and former president of Sarasota County Veterans Commission, Ted Smith. The program concluded with a presentation from members of the VFW 3233 post. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

See All Articles by Harry

Related Stories

Advertisement