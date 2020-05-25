Sarasota residents turned out at Chaplain J.D. Hamel Park to honor fallen heroes during the Memorial Day Patriotic Observance on May 25.

In lieu of the traditional Memorial Day Parade on Main Street, the Patriotic Observance Committee held a gathering at the park to celebrate those who have died while serving in the armed forces.

Jan Hamel Solomon welcomed visitors and spoke about the importance of community and keeping people close to you in your daily life. It's the 60th year she has said the Memorial Day prayer.

Guests also heard words from CJ Bannister and former president of Sarasota County Veterans Commission, Ted Smith. The program concluded with a presentation from members of the VFW 3233 post.