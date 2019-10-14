 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Gabby poses with her owners new plant.

Master Gardeners show off green thumb

Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 |

Gabby poses with her owners new plant.

Buy this Photo
Dakota Arnold and Zoey Chamberlain, 3, look at flowers together.

Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 |

Dakota Arnold and Zoey Chamberlain, 3, look at flowers together.

Buy this Photo
Margery Leedy and her dog Gabby

Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 |

Margery Leedy and her dog Gabby

Buy this Photo
Master Gardener Diane Kearney and Donna Eichen

Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 |

Master Gardener Diane Kearney and Donna Eichen

Buy this Photo
Edible plants line one of the tables.

Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 |

Edible plants line one of the tables.

Buy this Photo
Cindy and Dave Bulk

Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 |

Cindy and Dave Bulk

Buy this Photo
Master Gardner Ann Madden and her granddaughter Sylvia Madden Adams.

Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 |

Master Gardner Ann Madden and her granddaughter Sylvia Madden Adams.

Buy this Photo
Maria Decker looks at a mandevilla.

Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 |

Maria Decker looks at a mandevilla.

Buy this Photo
The UF/IFAS Extension hosts an a plant sale each year.

Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 |

The UF/IFAS Extension hosts an a plant sale each year.

Buy this Photo
Succulents are one of the many plants on display.

Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 |

Succulents are one of the many plants on display.

Buy this Photo
Russel Ruman, 5, chooses out a succulent.

Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 |

Russel Ruman, 5, chooses out a succulent.

Buy this Photo
Linda Goldstein-Diaz shows off her plants.

Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 |

Linda Goldstein-Diaz shows off her plants.

Buy this Photo
Share
The UF/IFAS Extension of Sarasota County hosted its annual Master Gardener Plant Sale on Oct. 12.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

The Master Gardens Volunteers held its 14th annual UF/IFAS  Extension Sarasota County Master Gardener Plant Sale on Oct. 12. 

The plant sale and educational event featured Florida-friendly plants and exhibits on composting, irrigation, fertilizers, water quality and rain barrels. Proceeds went to the Master Gardener Volunteers’ educational outreach projects.

Plants left over from the sale will be available for purchase at the Sarasota County Master Gardener office, 6700 Clark Road. 

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

See All Articles by Whitney

Related Stories

Advertisement