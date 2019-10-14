Master Gardeners show off green thumb

The Master Gardens Volunteers held its 14th annual UF/IFAS Extension Sarasota County Master Gardener Plant Sale on Oct. 12.

The plant sale and educational event featured Florida-friendly plants and exhibits on composting, irrigation, fertilizers, water quality and rain barrels. Proceeds went to the Master Gardener Volunteers’ educational outreach projects.

Plants left over from the sale will be available for purchase at the Sarasota County Master Gardener office, 6700 Clark Road.