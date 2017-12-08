 Skip to main content
Becky LeVesque of Central Park shows off the sunflowers she picked up at The Market at Lakewood Ranch.

Market soars in Lakewood Ranch

Becky LeVesque of Central Park shows off the sunflowers she picked up at The Market at Lakewood Ranch.

Gary Balch of Maggie's Seafood said the crowd was fabulous.

Gary Balch of Maggie's Seafood said the crowd was fabulous.

Musician Trevor Bystrom of Anna Maria Island entertained the crowd.

Musician Trevor Bystrom of Anna Maria Island entertained the crowd.

Visiting Bonnie Burchwell of Cincinnati and Kim Grimme of Lakewood Ranch check out the offerings from Grove Ladder Farm.

Visiting Bonnie Burchwell of Cincinnati and Kim Grimme of Lakewood Ranch check out the offerings from Grove Ladder Farm.

Van Balam of Van's Sharpening of Braden Woods shows off his skills.

Van Balam of Van's Sharpening of Braden Woods shows off his skills.

Patrons had several farm-fresh choices.

Patrons had several farm-fresh choices.

The Market at Lakewood Ranch plans to run every Wednesday through April 18.

The Market at Lakewood Ranch plans to run every Wednesday through April 18.

A crowd of people pack into a walkway at the Sarasota Polo Club during The Market at Lakewood Ranch.

A crowd of people pack into a walkway at the Sarasota Polo Club during The Market at Lakewood Ranch.

Nathan Aman of Dover brought his honey to the market.

Nathan Aman of Dover brought his honey to the market.

Maggie's seafood had several offerings that dwindled quickly as early shoppers scooped up the best bargains.

Maggie's seafood had several offerings that dwindled quickly as early shoppers scooped up the best bargains.

Wynonia Dunn of Esplanade carries out an Organic Veggie Box.

Wynonia Dunn of Esplanade carries out an Organic Veggie Box.

A cooking display by Culinary Innovation Lab at USF offers Panzanella.

A cooking display by Culinary Innovation Lab at USF offers Panzanella.

Culinary Innovation Lab at USF chef Franco Valencia puts on a display for the crowd.

Culinary Innovation Lab at USF chef Franco Valencia puts on a display for the crowd.

Patrons enjoy opening event and hope offerings expand.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

Two observations were easy to make as The Market at Lakewood Ranch made its debut Dec. 6 at the Sarasota Polo Club.

The patrons who attended loved it, and they wanted more.

"I've already bought honey and bread," said Central Park's Becky LeVesque. "I would love it if there were more vendors and food trucks. But I love that it is here. Driving to Sarasota is a pain and this is being held at a great time of day (3 to 7 p.m.)."

Schroeder-Manatee Ranch lined up 16 vendors for the debut and plans to run the market through April 18. It is paired with pickup for the Organic Veggie Boxes program where organic produce is delivered each Wednesday to subscribers at the Sarasota Polo Club by Worden Farm.

Since Worden Farm delivers produce each week, and sells surplus produce not on order, The Market at Lakewood Ranch offers no other produce.

"I wish they had more produce," said Esplanade's Wynonia Dunn. "But I think this is fantastic."

Gary Balch of Maggie's Seafood said he was pleasantly surprised as a vendor. "It's been fabulous," he said. "It's beyond anything we expected."

 

 

