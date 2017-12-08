Market soars in Lakewood Ranch

Two observations were easy to make as The Market at Lakewood Ranch made its debut Dec. 6 at the Sarasota Polo Club.

The patrons who attended loved it, and they wanted more.

"I've already bought honey and bread," said Central Park's Becky LeVesque. "I would love it if there were more vendors and food trucks. But I love that it is here. Driving to Sarasota is a pain and this is being held at a great time of day (3 to 7 p.m.)."

Schroeder-Manatee Ranch lined up 16 vendors for the debut and plans to run the market through April 18. It is paired with pickup for the Organic Veggie Boxes program where organic produce is delivered each Wednesday to subscribers at the Sarasota Polo Club by Worden Farm.

Since Worden Farm delivers produce each week, and sells surplus produce not on order, The Market at Lakewood Ranch offers no other produce.

"I wish they had more produce," said Esplanade's Wynonia Dunn. "But I think this is fantastic."

Gary Balch of Maggie's Seafood said he was pleasantly surprised as a vendor. "It's been fabulous," he said. "It's beyond anything we expected."