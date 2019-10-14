 Skip to main content
Will Stapleton and Reilly O'Connell pose with the marionettes before the children arrive.

Marionettes come alive at Pinocchio pre-show

Monday, Oct. 14, 2019

Will Stapleton and Reilly O'Connell pose with the marionettes before the children arrive.

Abbey Granata, 5, tries out the marionette.

Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 |

Abbey Granata, 5, tries out the marionette.

Reilly O'Connell introduces siblings Maksim, 4, and Mila Zivkovic, 7, to one of the marionettes.

Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 |

Reilly O'Connell introduces siblings Maksim, 4, and Mila Zivkovic, 7, to one of the marionettes.

Cora Morgan, 1, smiles after meeting a marionette.

Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 |

Cora Morgan, 1, smiles after meeting a marionette.

Elise Morgan, Graham Morgan, Sawyer Christensen, Indie Christensen, Thomas Windrum and Emma Windrum

Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 |

Elise Morgan, Graham Morgan, Sawyer Christensen, Indie Christensen, Thomas Windrum and Emma Windrum

Cora Morgan, 1, hugs the marionette after meeting her.

Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 |

Cora Morgan, 1, hugs the marionette after meeting her.

Jackson Smith, 13, and Kai Gilliam, 10.

Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 |

Jackson Smith, 13, and Kai Gilliam, 10.

Reilly O'Connell teaches Charlotte Allen,7, how to be a puppeteer.

Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 |

Reilly O'Connell teaches Charlotte Allen,7, how to be a puppeteer.

Reilly O'Connell and Will Stapleton play Ring Around the Rosie with Charlotte Allen.

Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 |

Reilly O'Connell and Will Stapleton play Ring Around the Rosie with Charlotte Allen.

Emma Windrum, 4, colors before the play begins.

Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 |

Emma Windrum, 4, colors before the play begins.

Elise Morgan, 6.

Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 |

Elise Morgan, 6.

Thomas Windrum, 6, adds some yellow to his drawing.

Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 |

Thomas Windrum, 6, adds some yellow to his drawing.

Florida Studio Theatre opened its children's theatre season with Pinnochio on Oct. 12 and 13.
by: Whitney Elfstrom

With the opening of Florida Studio Theatre's Children's Theatre season, Sarasota families can now spend their weekend mornings getting to know Pinocchio, Geppeto and Jiminy Cricket. 

"Pinocchio" by Greg Banks will play through Nov. 2 and before each show begins children will have the chance to try their hand at puppeteering with help from cast members. After the show, children and their families will be able to talk to the cast and get their autograph. 

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the Flordia Studio Theatre box office,1241 North Palm Avenue, or by calling 366-9000. 

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

See All Articles by Whitney

