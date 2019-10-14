Marionettes come alive at Pinocchio pre-show

With the opening of Florida Studio Theatre's Children's Theatre season, Sarasota families can now spend their weekend mornings getting to know Pinocchio, Geppeto and Jiminy Cricket.

"Pinocchio" by Greg Banks will play through Nov. 2 and before each show begins children will have the chance to try their hand at puppeteering with help from cast members. After the show, children and their families will be able to talk to the cast and get their autograph.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the Flordia Studio Theatre box office,1241 North Palm Avenue, or by calling 366-9000.