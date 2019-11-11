Marine Corps celebrate 244th birthday with a Sarasota gathering

"The few, the proud" gathered on Nov. 10 at Marina Jack to celebrate the United States Marine Corps' 244th birthday.

Started 17 years ago by former Public Defender Elliott Metcalfe, the event draws in around 160 Marines each year.

The luncheon featured a cake cutting ceremony where the oldest Marine cuts the birthday cake and gives the first piece to the youngest marine. This year Ralph Franklin, 99, passed the first piece of cake to Zach Wiegele, 26. The event ends with the guests singing "The Marines' Hymn."

Thomas Smith, the event organizer, said the event is a time for Marines to come together and celebrate their brotherhood over a meal.

"The majority of these men don't know each other, but what they have in common is that they're Marines," Smith said. " From ages 26-99."