 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Greg and Rhona Ried with Barbara and Jim Kalec

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens rings in new year

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 |

Greg and Rhona Ried with Barbara and Jim Kalec

Buy this Photo
Patrice and Raymond DeMoss

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 |

Patrice and Raymond DeMoss

Buy this Photo
Katy Barclay and Joe Fitzgibbons

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 |

Katy Barclay and Joe Fitzgibbons

Buy this Photo
Ivone De Oliveira

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 |

Ivone De Oliveira

Buy this Photo
Linda Tuff and Lyutsiya Anderson

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 |

Linda Tuff and Lyutsiya Anderson

Buy this Photo
Jeff and Anne Dyson

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 |

Jeff and Anne Dyson

Buy this Photo
Barry and Diana Cohen

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 |

Barry and Diana Cohen

Buy this Photo
Patrick Schaufelberger, Shelby Greenbauer, Laura Schaufelberger, Brigitte Schaufelberger and Daniel Schaufelberger

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 |

Patrick Schaufelberger, Shelby Greenbauer, Laura Schaufelberger, Brigitte Schaufelberger and Daniel Schaufelberger

Buy this Photo
Teresa and John Phillips with Lynn Marconi and Rick Erbacci

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 |

Teresa and John Phillips with Lynn Marconi and Rick Erbacci

Buy this Photo
Pauline Wamsler and David Sales

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 |

Pauline Wamsler and David Sales

Buy this Photo
Dudley Carson and Cynthia McCague

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 |

Dudley Carson and Cynthia McCague

Buy this Photo
Jane Leipold and Hal Johnson

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 |

Jane Leipold and Hal Johnson

Buy this Photo
President and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki and Rob Rominiecki welcomed guests.

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 |

President and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki and Rob Rominiecki welcomed guests.

Buy this Photo
The evening had candlelight decor.

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 |

The evening had candlelight decor.

Buy this Photo
Josh Eisenschmidt, Maria Giacona, Mary Anne Giacona and Joseph Giacona

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 |

Josh Eisenschmidt, Maria Giacona, Mary Anne Giacona and Joseph Giacona

Buy this Photo
Judith and Andrew Economos

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 |

Judith and Andrew Economos

Buy this Photo
Royden, Jackie and Scott Cooper

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 |

Royden, Jackie and Scott Cooper

Buy this Photo
Tom and Cameron Icard with Jeff Hotchkiss

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 |

Tom and Cameron Icard with Jeff Hotchkiss

Buy this Photo
Chris and Katie Cianfaglione

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 |

Chris and Katie Cianfaglione

Buy this Photo
Ben Crist, Kassie Harrison, Keith Harrison, Kristie Harrison, John Arabanos and Alessandra Arabanos

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 |

Ben Crist, Kassie Harrison, Keith Harrison, Kristie Harrison, John Arabanos and Alessandra Arabanos

Buy this Photo
Emma and Marc Rapenne

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 |

Emma and Marc Rapenne

Buy this Photo
Joe and Donna Plaster with Robin and Mike McInnis

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 |

Joe and Donna Plaster with Robin and Mike McInnis

Buy this Photo
Chris Hird with Kate and Dex Honea.

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 |

Chris Hird with Kate and Dex Honea.

Buy this Photo
Hermione Gilpin and Laura Stuart Wood

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 |

Hermione Gilpin and Laura Stuart Wood

Buy this Photo
Dan and Tina Napoli with Betsy Winder and Jeff Hotchkiss

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 |

Dan and Tina Napoli with Betsy Winder and Jeff Hotchkiss

Buy this Photo
Share
The annual New Year's Eve Gala was again held held Dec. 31 at Michael's on the Bay at Selby Gardens.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens closed out both the year and the decade with its annual New Year's Eve Gala, held as always on Dec. 31. 

The organization's closest supporters and patrons picked up drinks upon entering the gardens and explored the Lights in Bloom display before settling down for dinner at Michael's on the Bay. There, they enjoyed performances from The Sarasota Ballet, late-night dancing, and fireworks over the bay at the strike of midnight.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

See All Articles by Harry

Related Stories

Advertisement