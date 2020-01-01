Marie Selby Botanical Gardens rings in new year

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens closed out both the year and the decade with its annual New Year's Eve Gala, held as always on Dec. 31.

The organization's closest supporters and patrons picked up drinks upon entering the gardens and explored the Lights in Bloom display before settling down for dinner at Michael's on the Bay. There, they enjoyed performances from The Sarasota Ballet, late-night dancing, and fireworks over the bay at the strike of midnight.