 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Marauders pitcher Jess Amedee visits with Mill Creek's Dave Daily, who was honored by the Marauders for his service.

Marauders honor veterans at LECOM Park.

Monday, Jun. 4, 2018 |

Marauders pitcher Jess Amedee visits with Mill Creek's Dave Daily, who was honored by the Marauders for his service.

Buy this Photo
A "baseball" card of Mill Creek's Dave Daily, when he was a first sergeant in the Army, is posted on the video display board at LECOM Park.

Monday, Jun. 4, 2018 |

A "baseball" card of Mill Creek's Dave Daily, when he was a first sergeant in the Army, is posted on the video display board at LECOM Park.

Buy this Photo
East County's Gill Ruderman (right), a retired Army colonel, and his wife, Florence, enjoy the ceremony along with Marauders catcher John Bormann.

Monday, Jun. 4, 2018 |

East County's Gill Ruderman (right), a retired Army colonel, and his wife, Florence, enjoy the ceremony along with Marauders catcher John Bormann.

Buy this Photo
Marauders pitcher Jess Amedee carries a Manatee Operation Troop Support box on Military Appreciation Night June 2 at LECOM Park.

Monday, Jun. 4, 2018 |

Marauders pitcher Jess Amedee carries a Manatee Operation Troop Support box on Military Appreciation Night June 2 at LECOM Park.

Buy this Photo
Marauders catcher John Bormann helps pack items for Manatee Operation Troop Support on Military Appreciation Night June 2 at LECOM Park.

Monday, Jun. 4, 2018 |

Marauders catcher John Bormann helps pack items for Manatee Operation Troop Support on Military Appreciation Night June 2 at LECOM Park.

Buy this Photo
Marauders pitcher Jess Amedee works the donation line June 2 at Military Appreciation Night at LECOM Park.

Monday, Jun. 4, 2018 |

Marauders pitcher Jess Amedee works the donation line June 2 at Military Appreciation Night at LECOM Park.

Buy this Photo
Greenfield Plantation's Gill Ruderman, a retired Army colonel, makes the big board June 2 during Military Appreciation Night at LECOM Park.

Monday, Jun. 4, 2018 |

Greenfield Plantation's Gill Ruderman, a retired Army colonel, makes the big board June 2 during Military Appreciation Night at LECOM Park.

Buy this Photo
East County's Gill Ruderman sees his card flashed on the video display board at LECOM Park.

Monday, Jun. 4, 2018 |

East County's Gill Ruderman sees his card flashed on the video display board at LECOM Park.

Buy this Photo
Mill Creek's Dave Daily was honored for his work with VFW Post 12055 and his service on Military Appreciation Night at LECOM Park.

Monday, Jun. 4, 2018 |

Mill Creek's Dave Daily was honored for his work with VFW Post 12055 and his service on Military Appreciation Night at LECOM Park.

Buy this Photo
Greenfield Plantation's Gill Ruderman is a retired U.S. Army colonel who was honored June 2 at Military Appreciation Night at LECOM Park.

Monday, Jun. 4, 2018 |

Greenfield Plantation's Gill Ruderman is a retired U.S. Army colonel who was honored June 2 at Military Appreciation Night at LECOM Park.

Buy this Photo
Mill Creek's Dave Daily and Greenfield Plantation's Gill Ruderman were honored for their service by the Marauders.

Monday, Jun. 4, 2018 |

Mill Creek's Dave Daily and Greenfield Plantation's Gill Ruderman were honored for their service by the Marauders.

Buy this Photo
Marauders pitcher Jess Amedee hands Mill Creek's Dave Daily a plaque in honor of his service during Military Appreciation Night June 2 at LECOM Park.

Monday, Jun. 4, 2018 |

Marauders pitcher Jess Amedee hands Mill Creek's Dave Daily a plaque in honor of his service during Military Appreciation Night June 2 at LECOM Park.

Buy this Photo
Share
Two East County residents among those honored at the Bradenton Marauders' Military Appreciation Night.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

It's been 16 years since Mill Creek's Dave Daily served "the longest year of my life" in Iraq as an Army first sergeant, and yet, he said he feels the same as so many other veterans.

"Most of us would serve again if called to do so," he said.

Daily and Greenfield Plantation's Gill Ruderman were among 20 military veterans who were honored by the Bradenton Marauders on Military Appreciation Night June 2 at LECOM Park.

"Any time we can honor our veterans, it is a wonderful thing," Daily said. "(Military Appreciation Night) is about the commitment they made. It is a neat idea."

Daily and Ruderman received plaques, and "baseball" cards with their photos were issued to those attending the game.

Marauders pitcher Jess Amedee and catcher John Bormann handed out plaques to the veterans and worked with Manatee Operation Troop Support to accept care package items from the public.

"It's fun to get away from the game and do other things in the community," Bormann said.

As Amedee packed care packages to be sent to deployed troops, he said, "I have a couple of buddies out there and I know getting something like this means a lot."

Related Stories

Advertisement