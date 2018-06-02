Marauders honor veterans at LECOM Park.

It's been 16 years since Mill Creek's Dave Daily served "the longest year of my life" in Iraq as an Army first sergeant, and yet, he said he feels the same as so many other veterans.

"Most of us would serve again if called to do so," he said.

Daily and Greenfield Plantation's Gill Ruderman were among 20 military veterans who were honored by the Bradenton Marauders on Military Appreciation Night June 2 at LECOM Park.

"Any time we can honor our veterans, it is a wonderful thing," Daily said. "(Military Appreciation Night) is about the commitment they made. It is a neat idea."

Daily and Ruderman received plaques, and "baseball" cards with their photos were issued to those attending the game.

Marauders pitcher Jess Amedee and catcher John Bormann handed out plaques to the veterans and worked with Manatee Operation Troop Support to accept care package items from the public.

"It's fun to get away from the game and do other things in the community," Bormann said.

As Amedee packed care packages to be sent to deployed troops, he said, "I have a couple of buddies out there and I know getting something like this means a lot."