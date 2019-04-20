 Skip to main content
The egg hunt took place off the patio of Mar Vista.

Mar Vista hatches Easter egg hunt

Eggs were scattered around the property for kids to find.

Kids raced around Mar Vista in search of eggs.

Grayson Enander fills her basket with Easter eggs.

Marcos Macedo finds an egg during the hunt.

Easton Nock spots some eggs under a tree.

Spencer Hightower filled her basket with colorful eggs.

Giuliana Bankert and Easton Nock

James Rafferty with the Easter Bunny

Zoe Bourgoing and the Easter Bunny

Grayson Enander, Giuliana Bankert, Ella Bourgoing, Harbor Enander and Zoe Bourgoing with the Easter Bunny

Shane Bradley and Trysten Wood

Christine and Sonoma Hendrix and Ursula Schuler

On April 20, kids and their parents searched Mar Vista's property for Easter eggs and visited with the Easter bunny.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor


The Easter Bunny wasn’t the only one hopping around April 20.

On Saturday morning, kids and their parents gathered at Mar Vista Dockside Restaurant for the annual Easter Egg Hunt.

The kids were separated into two groups by age for the hunt. As 9:30 neared, the kids lined the property eagerly awaiting the starting signal.

The hunt was over quickly, as the kids had been scoping out the property for the colorful eggs since they arrived for breakfast.

After the egg hunt, kids visited with the Easter Bunny.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

