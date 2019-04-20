Mar Vista hatches Easter egg hunt



The Easter Bunny wasn’t the only one hopping around April 20.

On Saturday morning, kids and their parents gathered at Mar Vista Dockside Restaurant for the annual Easter Egg Hunt.

The kids were separated into two groups by age for the hunt. As 9:30 neared, the kids lined the property eagerly awaiting the starting signal.

The hunt was over quickly, as the kids had been scoping out the property for the colorful eggs since they arrived for breakfast.

After the egg hunt, kids visited with the Easter Bunny.