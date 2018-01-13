Manatee County Fair stuffed with fun

Ten-year-old Silas Stillman may not have smiled as much as his brother as he scarfed down corn dogs at the Manatee County Fair Jan. 13, but his laser-focus approach earned him what he sought.

“I wanted the medal,” he said, grinning and pointing to the corn dog eating contest medallion now draped around his neck.

His younger brother, Simeon, 7, barely came in second. His couldn’t-stop-smiling approach to eating still proved effective, as he was only two bites away from victory. He may not have won, but he still had fun.

Their mother, Noelle, said the boys both begged her to participate in the Manatee County Sunrise Rotary Club’s annual corn dog eating contest and she didn’t think twice.

“They can put food away,” she said with a laugh.

The contest, which had divisions for multiple ages, was just one of many activities offered at this year’s Manatee County Fair. Fair-goers enjoyed everything from a carnival-style food, midway rides, a petting zoo, live entertainment and pig racing and other performances and livestock shows.