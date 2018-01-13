 Skip to main content
Lee Delatorre provides moral support to his friend Hayley O'Keefe, 15, who showed a swine with Lakewood Ranch High.

Manatee County Fair stuffed with fun

Lee Delatorre provides moral support to his friend Hayley O'Keefe, 15, who showed a swine with Lakewood Ranch High.

Dennis Lee, also known as Dennis the Rodeo Clown, helps promote a corn dog eating contest. He also has a strolling act at the fair, as well.

Dennis Lee, also known as Dennis the Rodeo Clown, helps promote a corn dog eating contest. He also has a strolling act at the fair, as well.

St. Petersburg residents Avery, Adam and Nicole Kersey are eager to see the corn dog eating contest.

St. Petersburg residents Avery, Adam and Nicole Kersey are eager to see the corn dog eating contest.

Myakka's Silas Stillman, 10, wins the corn dog eating contest for his age division, consuming almost three corn dogs.

Myakka's Silas Stillman, 10, wins the corn dog eating contest for his age division, consuming almost three corn dogs.

Myakka's Simeon, 7, can't stop smiling as he participates in the corn dog eating contest.

Myakka's Simeon, 7, can't stop smiling as he participates in the corn dog eating contest.

Heritage Harbour resident Elijah Gelongo, a junior at Southeast High School, serves corn dogs to the public.

Heritage Harbour resident Elijah Gelongo, a junior at Southeast High School, serves corn dogs to the public.

Gracyn Carpenter, 3, of Parrish, readies to watch the Barnyard Chicken show.

Gracyn Carpenter, 3, of Parrish, readies to watch the Barnyard Chicken show.

Lakewood Ranch High's Alex Whalen, 16, shows off his heifer, which got first in her class.

Lakewood Ranch High's Alex Whalen, 16, shows off his heifer, which got first in her class.

Nolan Middle School's Taylor Zwart, 13, snuggles with her heifer, Bessie.

Nolan Middle School's Taylor Zwart, 13, snuggles with her heifer, Bessie.

Nolan Middle School's Marina Redden, 11, enjoys showing her 3-month-old heifer, Delilah, in the fair.

Nolan Middle School's Marina Redden, 11, enjoys showing her 3-month-old heifer, Delilah, in the fair.

Students showed off their swine during the swine sale Jan. 13.

Students showed off their swine during the swine sale Jan. 13.

Manatee County Cattlemen Association Sweetheart Genaveve Henson poses with swine shower Natalie Greenhaw, of East County, the buyer of her pig, Alan Conley with Rhiannon Swirles.

Manatee County Cattlemen Association Sweetheart Genaveve Henson poses with swine shower Natalie Greenhaw, of East County, the buyer of her pig, Alan Conley with Rhiannon Swirles.

Friends Caleb Lauder, John Osborne, Jonathan Klepper and Iakir Coffman know each other from school .

Friends Caleb Lauder, John Osborne, Jonathan Klepper and Iakir Coffman know each other from school .

Sabella Osterholm, 4, can't resist posing for the camera.

Sabella Osterholm, 4, can't resist posing for the camera.

Lakewood Ranch Nora and Melissa England make their rounds to the midway rides.

Lakewood Ranch Nora and Melissa England make their rounds to the midway rides.

Caroline Grindstaff, 5, visiting from Lakeland, cheers for the pig races.

Caroline Grindstaff, 5, visiting from Lakeland, cheers for the pig races.

Bradenton's Emily Nablo and Joe Hansen are ready to watch pig racing.

Bradenton's Emily Nablo and Joe Hansen are ready to watch pig racing.

Pigs take off as part of the Show Me Swine Racers event.

Pigs take off as part of the Show Me Swine Racers event.

Kevin Thornton, 9, of Bradenton, beats his mom, Crystal in a Minion water shooting race.

Kevin Thornton, 9, of Bradenton, beats his mom, Crystal in a Minion water shooting race.

Peridia's Erika McNeill, 4, gives the lazy ladder challenge her all.

Peridia's Erika McNeill, 4, gives the lazy ladder challenge her all.

Manatee's 102nd fair runes through Jan. 21.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Ten-year-old Silas Stillman may not have smiled as much as his brother as he scarfed down corn dogs at the Manatee County Fair Jan. 13, but his laser-focus approach earned him what he sought.

“I wanted the medal,” he said, grinning and pointing to the corn dog eating contest medallion now draped around his neck.

His younger brother, Simeon, 7, barely came in second. His couldn’t-stop-smiling approach to eating still proved effective, as he was only two bites away from victory. He may not have won, but he still had fun.

Their mother, Noelle, said the boys both begged her to participate in the Manatee County Sunrise Rotary Club’s annual corn dog eating contest and she didn’t think twice.

“They can put food away,” she said with a laugh.

The contest, which had divisions for multiple ages, was just one of many activities offered at this year’s Manatee County Fair. Fair-goers enjoyed everything from a carnival-style food, midway rides, a petting zoo, live entertainment and pig racing and other performances and livestock shows.

