Lynches toasts to St. Patrick's Day

There was no pot of gold, but those at Lynches Pub and Grub March 17 still had plenty to cheer about.

Crowds dressed in green gathered at the St. Armands restaurant to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Everyone was in the spirit, including dogs in green bandanas and kids with homemade posters, for the Irish holiday.

The festivities were complete with green beer and Guinness, corned beef and cabbage and live music courtesy of bands, including the Jacobites.