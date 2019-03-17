 Skip to main content
Deb, Walter and Daniel Zach-Lanterman

Lynches toasts to St. Patrick's Day

Everette and Sherry Howell and Steve and Mary Wiltse

Annie and John Brereton

Nancy and Jim Buckley

Gary and Cindy Tonita

The Jacobites performed on the afternoon of March 17.

Lisa Talamantes and Theresa Brown

Remington Jack sported a green bandana to get in the St. Patrick’s Day spirit.

Jerry Bush and Joe Fetterer

Ava and Ross Allen

The Jacobites performed on the afternoon of March 17.

Kathy and Kelly Alexis

Daniel and Walter Zach-Lanterman

Crowds gathered at the St. Armands establishment for green beer, Guinness and corned beef and cabbage.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

There was no pot of gold, but those at Lynches Pub and Grub March 17 still had plenty to cheer about.

Crowds dressed in green gathered at the St. Armands restaurant to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Everyone was in the spirit, including dogs in green bandanas and kids with homemade posters, for the Irish holiday.

The festivities were complete with green beer and Guinness, corned beef and cabbage and live music courtesy of bands, including the Jacobites.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

