Lovebirds gather at Siesta Key Beach to say “I Do” again

As the sun set on the "Day of Love," couples from near and far chose to celebrate Valentine’s Day by saying “I Do” to their significant others for the second time, or in some cases, their fourth or even fifth time.

For many couples, renewing their vows at Siesta Key’s Say "I Do" Again ceremony has become a tradition whether they’ve been married for a few years or a few decades. Last year, a couple had only been married for 45 minutes before they renewed their vows. At this year’s ceremony, Sarasota residents Nancy and John Meyers were awarded the title of longest marriage being renewed. Couples from almost every state were represented as well as countries including Germany and Hungary.

Newlyweds Kelsey and Spencer Whealy have a special place in their heart for Valentine’s Day. “We had a really memorable date on Valentine’s last year and it's just a neat way to celebrate the holiday,” Kelsey said.