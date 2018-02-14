 Skip to main content
Kay and Rich Harris celebrate their fifth time renewing their vows at Siesta Key's wedding vow renewal ceremony.

Lovebirds gather at Siesta Key Beach to say “I Do” again

Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 |

Dick and Bernadette Campbell

Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 |

Nancy and John Meyers have been married longer than any other couple at the ceremony. The couple had just celebrated their 50th anniversary.

Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 |

Newlyweds Kelsey and Spencer Whealy hope to make renewing their vows a tradition.

Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 |

Jill and Bryan Walker

Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 |

Skip and Katie Metheny

Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 |

Dean and Marika Brenneman

Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 |

Couples eager to renew their vows receive Valentine's Day flowers.

Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 |

Veronica and George Sengpiel

Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 |

Ted and Marilyn Tesmer

Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 |

Rene Pulido with her mother Hana Simonyi who both renewed their weddings vows with their husbands on Valentine's Day.

Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 |

Georgia and David Gangnagel

Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 |

Hundreds of couples from all walks of life converged at Siesta Key Beach to renew their wedding vows.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

As the sun set on the "Day of Love," couples from near and far chose to celebrate Valentine’s Day by saying “I Do” to their significant others for the second time, or in some cases, their fourth or even fifth time.

For many couples, renewing their vows at Siesta Key’s Say "I Do" Again ceremony has become a tradition whether they’ve been married for a few years or a few decades. Last year, a couple had only been married for 45 minutes before they renewed their vows. At this year’s ceremony, Sarasota residents Nancy and John Meyers were awarded the title of longest marriage being renewed. Couples from almost every state were represented as well as countries including Germany and Hungary.

Newlyweds Kelsey and Spencer Whealy have a special place in their heart for Valentine’s Day. “We had a really memorable date on Valentine’s last year and it's just a neat way to celebrate the holiday,” Kelsey said.

