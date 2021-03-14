Steve and Linda Gooen moved to Indigo in Lakewood Ranch in December and they said they still are unpacking.

That became a slight problem as they were browsing at the Lakewood Ranch Fine Art Festival on March 13 to see if anything caught their eye to go into their new home.

It made it difficult to figure out which art would match the setting. And they had plenty of choices at Saturday's festival.

Also having a lot of choices were Jenie and Stephen Einstein, who just moved from New Jersey, and said they were intrigued by the colorful displays at the Belisario Artist stand. Canadians Judy and Gord Atkins, frequent travelers to the area who moved into Country Club East in December, were drawn to the photo prints of famous sites from around the world, many of which they have seen in person.

Artists from Florida and beyond traveled to Lakewood Ranch for the festival March 13 and 14. They displayed bronze sculptures, abstract paintings, photo prints, carved wood and more.