Indigo residents Steve and Linda Gooen stand behind Sandhill Crane Pair, created by Ben Foster Bronze Sculpture. The sticker price for the sculpture was $14,500.

Lots of options at Lakewood Ranch Fine Art Festival

Stephen and Jenie Einstein moved to Esplanade from New Jersey in January. They were drawn in by the vibrant colors at the Belisario Artist exhibit.

Country Club resident Debbie Pickett and her son, Jim Stark, hold 10-year-old silky terrier Bojangles, also known as "Bobo." Pickett said she was interested in the festival because she used to study art.

Judy Atkins moved to Country Club East in December. The Canadian snowbird was intrigued by the "color and crispness" of these photo prints from all around the world. Atkins is a frequent traveler who has seen many of these sights.

Colonial Grand resident Helen Hammerman talks with Tampa-based jewelry vendor Emre Tekeli. Hammerman said she was especially interested in Tekeli's "unique" rings.

Edgewater Village residents Cliff and Julie Phalen stand outside Sulay Leather Bags. "I've never seen such quality and clever, innovative design," Cliff said about the festival as a whole.

St. Petersburg resident Jose Vizcarra admires a Chinese brush painting created by Wisconsin-based artist Charlotte Fung Miller. Vizcarra was also an artist at the festival.

Richmond, Virginia-based artist John T. Crutchfield stands with his Rescue Guitars. The guitars are 10 to 15 years old and were abandoned. Crutchfield restored them with graphic art and replaced the strings so they can be played.

South Bend, Indiana residents Bonnie and Bill Fladeland live in west Bradenton in the winter. "Very unique," Bill said of the resin-cast wood. "You don't see things like this everyday."

Stephen and Jenie Einstein moved to Esplanade from New Jersey in January. They were drawn in by the vibrant colors at the Belisario Artist exhibit.

Lakewood Ranch resident Perry Costales takes 4-year-old yellow Labrador retriever Vincent for a walk through the festival. Costales said he came to see beautiful paintings and enjoy the warm, sunny weather.

Lakewood Ranch Fine Art Festival returns to Main Street.
by: Brendan Lavell Staff Writer

Steve and Linda Gooen moved to Indigo in Lakewood Ranch in December and they said they still are unpacking.

That became a slight problem as they were browsing at the Lakewood Ranch Fine Art Festival on March 13 to see if anything caught their eye to go into their new home.

It made it difficult to figure out which art would match the setting. And they had plenty of choices at Saturday's festival.

Also having a lot of choices were Jenie and Stephen Einstein, who just moved from New Jersey, and said they were intrigued by the colorful displays at the Belisario Artist stand. Canadians Judy and Gord Atkins, frequent travelers to the area who moved into Country Club East in December, were drawn to the photo prints of famous sites from around the world, many of which they have seen in person.

Artists from Florida and beyond traveled to Lakewood Ranch for the festival March 13 and 14. They displayed bronze sculptures, abstract paintings, photo prints, carved wood and more.

 

 

The Author: Brendan Lavell

Brendan Lavell is a general assignment reporter for the Observer. He earned degrees in journalism and history at the University of Missouri. He has visited 48 of the 50 United States, has a black cat named Arya and roots for the Eagles, Flyers, Phillies, 76ers and Chelsea FC.

