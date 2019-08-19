Longboat's Christ Church fish fry feeds friends

Fish fry-day was actually Saturday at Christ Church of Longboat Key. About 75 members of the congregation came together at the end of summer to share dinner together away from the heat and inside the church’s hall.

The fish fry, typically with fish sourced from members who go fishing for the event, was affected a bit by last summer's red ide outbreak. Paul Groen, who led the attendees in a pre-dinner prayer, thanked all of those involved with gathering the fish, whether it was via the Gulf of Mexico or the grocery store.

George and Sally Rauch, along with Tom Cleveland, were flinging the fried fish filets for everyone throughout the evening, though everyone insisted George Rauch was the head cook and the mastermind behind the crispy, golden filets.

Alexa Lowrey attended the fish fry days before heading off to her freshman year at New York University, and many members of the congregation pointed her out with glowing words of pride and support.

Overall, though the summer season shrinks the congregation, those who are on the island over the summer made the room feel full with chatter and camaraderie.