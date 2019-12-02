 Skip to main content
Bikes await riders in the transition area.

Longboat Key Triathlon covers it all

Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 |

The sprint duathlon begins.

Runners take off for the first duathlon leg.

Cyclists take off after mounting their bikes in the triathlon.

Hope Frost runs away from the competition.

Hope Frost mounts her bike.

The 5K and 10K take off.

Steven Moore runs into the transition area.

Race organizers direct traffic.

Hope Frost runs into the transition area.

Cyclists head in while a runner heads out.

Rafael Jiminez and Solange Perez get ready to hand out medals.

Kathleen Kleiber finishes the 5K.

Bego Lopez wins the sprint triathlon.

Elliot Sweat stops his watch at the end of the sprint triathlon.

Bego Lopez and Elliot Sweat have their chip timers taken off by Rafael Jiminez and Solange Perez.

Hope and Kim Frost.

Pastries, burritos and coffee await the racers.

Robert Teachout runs into the finish.

Racers fuel up.

Cord Van Nostrand and Claire Huber after their sprint triathlon finishes.

Jaimie Johnson, Anne Stelmashenko and Sally Hrtiz after their finishes.

Racers had a pick of several different distances on the island race.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Six races of various distances and disciplines took off from Longboat Key Club Resort on Sunday, Dec. 1 as part of the First Watch Longboat Key Triathlon. 

Racers could participate in either a sprint or standard distance triathlon (swim, bike, run) and duathlon (run, bike, run), a 5K or a 10K.  

Hope Frost, a high school runner from Virginia, took the sprint duathlon by about five minutes with a total time of 57:13.0 despite confusion with the distance of the first run portion. Many athletes thought the distance would be 1.25 miles, followed by a 10-mile bike and a 2.5 mile run, but the first run distance was doubled. Frost, 16, also ran in the Foot Locker Cross Country Championships in Cary, N.Cc the day before. 

“I did not have a good Foot Locker race, so I was fueled to run fast today, and I felt OK,” Frost said. 

In other race results, Bego Lopez won the sprint triathlon outright. Maurycy Lewicki won the standard distance triathlon, Tina Johnson won the standard duathlon, Dereck Rock  won the 5K and Maxine Bedat  won the 10K. 

It took a while for all the races to finish up, so some finishers were enjoying breakfast from the Resort while others raced to rack their bikes to finish the last run leg of their races. Medals for the top finishers in age group and overall were given out. 

