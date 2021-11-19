Longboat Key Town Hall hosts belated art reception

"Better late than never" was the refrain at the fifth annual Town Hall Artists Reception. The reception, which featured nine Longboat Key artists in Longboat Key's Town Hall, took place Nov. 18.

Artists on offer There were about two dozen pieces of art on display in the exhibit from nine artists. Patrick Bogert

Sandy Bogert

Virginia Lipton

Barbara Jendrysik

Fernando Madridejos

Pat Lundy

Lynn Armstrong Coffin

Michael Tendall

Marlene Lawrence

Technically, it was a reschedule — originally, the reception was planned for mid-March 2020.

"I can't believe we've had these paintings up here for 20 months," artist Barbara Jendrysik said. "It didn't feel like that long. I'm grateful to be here with everyone."

All the artwork was for sale, and many artists brought more work they've done since the pandemic started. Artist Pat Lundy brought one painting titled "COVID" from the early days of the stay-at-home stretches, and Lynn Armstrong Coffin and Jendrysik sold children's books that they've illustrated.

More than 80 guests, including several town commissioners, stopped by the reception throughout the evening to browse and buy the art. Mayor Ken Schneier took time to recognize the artists and the history of the Town Hall exhibit, which is organized and curated by assistant to the town manager Susan Phillips. Over the years, there have been 70 exhibits in Town Hall that have featured 104 local artists. Jendrysik has had a display in every exhibit.