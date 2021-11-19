 Skip to main content
Artist JoAnne Curtan

Longboat Key Town Hall hosts belated art reception

Attendees and artists could grab snacks and drinks throughout the evening.

Lynn Armstrong Coffin had children's books that she's illustrated for sale.

Kim Roberts and Cyndi Seamon

Artist Barbara Jendrysik shows a book she illustrated.

Illustrator Barbara Jendrysik and author Lita Ward

Nancy Kennedy, Deena Santos and Ashley Brown

Paul Gold, Penny Gold and artist Pat Lundy

Arline Stein, artist Marlene Lawrence and JoAnn Parente

Artist Pat Lundy brought new pieces she'd created in the past 19 months, including one titled "COVID."

More than 80 people came to the reception.

Artist Lynn Armstrong Coffin

Pat Lundy sold small paintings.

Ana Salgado and Petra Danielsohn

Mayor Ken Schneier welcomed attendees and acknowledged the artists.

Every artist but one was in attendance.

Sandy and Patrick Bogert with Patrick's photos.

Linda Ulrich, Lyn Haycock, Barbara Gurchiek and Jinny Johnson

The reception is usually an annual event, but this one was postponed at the start of the pandemic.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

"Better late than never" was the refrain at the fifth annual Town Hall Artists Reception. The reception, which featured nine Longboat Key artists in Longboat Key's Town Hall, took place Nov. 18.

Technically, it was a reschedule — originally, the reception was planned for mid-March 2020. 

"I can't believe we've had these paintings up here for 20 months," artist Barbara Jendrysik said. "It didn't feel like that long. I'm grateful to be here with everyone." 

All the artwork was for sale, and many artists brought more work they've done since the pandemic started. Artist Pat Lundy brought one painting titled "COVID" from the early days of the stay-at-home stretches, and Lynn Armstrong Coffin and Jendrysik sold children's books that they've illustrated. 

More than 80 guests, including several town commissioners, stopped by the reception throughout the evening to browse and buy the art. Mayor Ken Schneier took time to recognize the artists and the history of the Town Hall exhibit, which is organized and curated by assistant to the town manager Susan Phillips. Over the years, there have been 70 exhibits in Town Hall that have featured 104 local artists. Jendrysik has had a display in every exhibit. 

