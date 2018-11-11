Longboat Key Rotary Club salutes veterans

The Rotary Club of Longboat Key thanked veterans Nov. 11.

In observance of Veterans Day, the club invited Longboat Key veterans to join them for a special luncheon in the Harbourside Ballroom Sunday afternoon.

More than 200 veterans attended the luncheon that included two guest speakers – Brigadier General Scott Wuesthoff, retired from the Air Force, and Command Chaplain of the U.S. Army Eric Albertson.

Before the program began, Rotary President Susan McGuire welcome the crowd. She said that despite the difference in program – the club has previously held a parade in honor of Veterans Day – the admiration and respect the club members hold for veterans remain the same.

And the veterans appreciated the luncheon too.

“It’s nice to be recognized and talk about service and remember the veterans who didn’t return home,” Geri Veshosky, a veteran said. “It’s a good time of year to think about it.”

The Choral Artists of Sarasota performed following lunch and led the attendees in singing each of the military service songs.