 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Helen Glaser, Eli Schechner and veteran Len Glaser

Longboat Key Rotary Club salutes veterans

Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 |

Helen Glaser, Eli Schechner and veteran Len Glaser

Buy this Photo
National Guard veteran Ron Hagstrom, Mary Ruth Meyers and Air Force veteran Carl Meyers

Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 |

National Guard veteran Ron Hagstrom, Mary Ruth Meyers and Air Force veteran Carl Meyers

Buy this Photo
Ruth German, Navy veteran Bob German and Army veteran Jerry Hubsmith

Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 |

Ruth German, Navy veteran Bob German and Army veteran Jerry Hubsmith

Buy this Photo
Veterans Rick Hastings, Geri Veshosky, Harold Ronson and Eric Albertson, a command chaplain of the Army, who was a guest speaker

Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 |

Veterans Rick Hastings, Geri Veshosky, Harold Ronson and Eric Albertson, a command chaplain of the Army, who was a guest speaker

Buy this Photo
Patriotic centerpieces decorated each table.

Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 |

Patriotic centerpieces decorated each table.

Buy this Photo
Faith and John Quinn

Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 |

Faith and John Quinn

Buy this Photo
Susan Phillips, U.S. Coast Guard Admiral Steve Branham, speaker Brigadier General in the U.S. Fair Force Scott Wuesthoff, Joan Sherry an Ann Sears

Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 |

Susan Phillips, U.S. Coast Guard Admiral Steve Branham, speaker Brigadier General in the U.S. Fair Force Scott Wuesthoff, Joan Sherry an Ann Sears

Buy this Photo
Veteran Phil and Jan Cady

Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 |

Veteran Phil and Jan Cady

Buy this Photo
Veteran Shirley Beachum and Nancy Rozance

Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 |

Veteran Shirley Beachum and Nancy Rozance

Buy this Photo
Veterans Tom Finnegan and Frank Cerullo

Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 |

Veterans Tom Finnegan and Frank Cerullo

Buy this Photo
The Color Guard opened the program on Nov. 11.

Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 |

The Color Guard opened the program on Nov. 11.

Buy this Photo
Share
The Rotary Club of Longboat Key hosted a luncheon in honor of more than 200 local veterans Nov. 11.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The Rotary Club of Longboat Key thanked veterans Nov. 11.

In observance of Veterans Day, the club invited Longboat Key veterans to join them for a special luncheon in the Harbourside Ballroom Sunday afternoon.

More than 200 veterans attended the luncheon that included two guest speakers – Brigadier General Scott Wuesthoff, retired from the Air Force, and Command Chaplain of the U.S. Army Eric Albertson.

Before the program began, Rotary President Susan McGuire welcome the crowd. She said that despite the difference in program – the club has previously held a parade in honor of Veterans Day – the admiration and respect the club members hold for veterans remain the same.

And the veterans appreciated the luncheon too.

“It’s nice to be recognized and talk about service and remember the veterans who didn’t return home,” Geri Veshosky, a veteran said. “It’s a good time of year to think about it.”

The Choral Artists of Sarasota performed following lunch and led the attendees in singing each of the military service songs.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

Related Stories

Advertisement