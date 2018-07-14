Rotary Club cleans up Gulf of Mexico Drive

The Rotary Club of Longboat Key gave Gulf of Mexico Drive a bit of care over the weekend.

On July 14, seven club members gathered at 7 a.m. to pick up trash along a mile-and-a-half of Gulf of Mexico Drive.

The group said cigarette butts are the most common item they find during their quarterly cleanups. One of the most unique items they have found is snake skin.

But on Saturday morning, it seemed cigarette butts were still the biggest offender, along with some stray aluminum cans.

The club does this through Adopt-A-Highway campaign. When they finish cleaning their designated stretch, they fill out forms for the Florida Department of Transportation.