Jay Sparr, Carol Erker and Jack Rozance

Rotary Club cleans up Gulf of Mexico Drive

Saturday, Jul. 14, 2018 |

The group picked up beer cans along Gulf of Mexico Drive.

Saturday, Jul. 14, 2018 |

Nancy Rozance holds up some trash she found along the sidewalk.

Saturday, Jul. 14, 2018 |

Jack Rozance and Jay Sparr pick up pieces of trash near the road.

Saturday, Jul. 14, 2018 |

Carol Erker holds up beer cans she found along Gulf of Mexico Drive.

Saturday, Jul. 14, 2018 |

Philippe Koenig and Gene Luca place trash in their bags.

Saturday, Jul. 14, 2018 |

Jack Rozance makes his way down Gulf of Mexico Drive while picking up trash.

Saturday, Jul. 14, 2018 |

Jay Sparr places trash he found in a garbage bag.

Saturday, Jul. 14, 2018 |

Philippe Koenig and Gene Luca

Saturday, Jul. 14, 2018 |

Jack Rozance picks up trash along Gulf of Mexico Drive.

Saturday, Jul. 14, 2018 |

Nancy Rozance and Dottie Rutledge

Saturday, Jul. 14, 2018 |

Nancy Rozance places trash in a garbage bag.

Saturday, Jul. 14, 2018 |

Nancy Rozance carries a garbage bag down Gulf of Mexico Drive.

Saturday, Jul. 14, 2018 |

On July 14, seven Rotary Club of Longboat Key Club members woke up early to clean up Longboat's main road.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The Rotary Club of Longboat Key gave Gulf of Mexico Drive a bit of care over the weekend.

On July 14, seven club members gathered at 7 a.m. to pick up trash along a mile-and-a-half of Gulf of Mexico Drive.

The group said cigarette butts are the most common item they find during their quarterly cleanups. One of the most unique items they have found is snake skin.

But on Saturday morning, it seemed cigarette butts were still the biggest offender, along with some stray aluminum cans.

The club does this through Adopt-A-Highway campaign. When they finish cleaning their designated stretch, they fill out forms for the Florida Department of Transportation.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

