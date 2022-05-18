Longboat Key police officer Shawn Nagell retires

Usually, when police officers retire, they get a retirement badge. But at his retirement ceremony on May 18, Longboat Key police officer Shawn Nagell didn't get one. He got a plaque instead for his 21 years of service on the island.

Don't worry, he'll be sorely missed; the lack of badge is not a snub. Nagell is retiring — sort of. He's entering retirement for now, but he'll be back as a part-time officer for the town in a few months.

"I don't know whether mentally I'll be able to tolerate this or not," Nagell said. "But I do have a honey-do list as big as Brooklyn."

Nagell will be back in September or October after taking time off to spend with family, go boating with his wife and visit Ireland. When he comes back, he'll take on random shifts they need filled, including some on the marine patrol. He used to be on the boat full time but finished his career as a patrol officer. Nagell started his career in 2001 on Longboat Key as a dispatcher and put himself through the police academy.

"We'd hate to lose that experience and that knowledge and dedication to the town," Police Chief George Turner said.

About 50 people came to the police station to celebrate with Nagell, including firefighters, paramedics and Public Works employees.

There was much good-natured reminiscing, such as the time that Nagell, while on marine patrol, stopped a civilian boat with a police department employee aboard to tell her to keep her feet inside the vessel for safety purposes.

While he's away, Nagell will miss his co-workers, whom he said are like family. The staff and people of the town have made his career a satisfying one.

"I don't think I've really had to work a day in 21 years," Nagell said. "I get to see these people."