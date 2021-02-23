Longboat Key police officer begins tenure after swearing-in ceremony

Longboat Key Police Chief Kelli Smith swore in a new police officer on Tuesday morning outside of the police department.

Doug Ferris, 42, comes to Longboat Key after working as a resource officer at Emma E. Booker Elementary School in Sarasota.

“I’ve lived in Sarasota for eight years and I’ve always wanted to be an officer out here, so it’s always been one of my goals,” Ferris said. “It’s pretty cool to finally achieve that.”

Get to know Doug Ferris Here is a list of Ferris’ favorites: Food: Filet mignon and baked potatoes Musician: Kenny Chesney Music genre: Country Hobbies: Playing golf and coaching his son’s baseball team. Pets: A toy poodle named Rizzo, who is named after Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo.

Ferris’ wife Kari added the new badge to her husband's uniformon Tuesday morning. His sister-in-law Kelli Raines also attended the swearing-in ceremony.

“I want to acknowledge Doug’s family,” Smith said. “Doug’s already been an officer for a few years, but the real sacrifice comes at home, and we know this.

“It’s when we had the bad day at work or something hasn’t gone right, that the family who listens to it and supports us, so thank you for being here. Thank you for sharing him with us.”

Ferris will start his tenure on patrol duty, alternating between day and night shifts. He said it is his goal to serve the Longboat Key Police Department for the next 20 years.

“One of the reasons why I came to this department is for longevity,” Ferris said. “This is a place that you come and you want to retire from.”

Before getting his law enforcement certificatios in 2016-2017, Ferris played professional golf for 13 years. He won more than 20 events on a variety of nationwide tours, according to the University of South Florida’s website.

Ferris’ career-low round in competition was a 68, which he shot in the second round of the 2007 Cox Classic at the Champions Club in Omaha, Nebraska.

In his free time, Ferris likes to play golf near his Lakewood Ranch home. He’s also served as an instructor for a client who likes playing at the Longboat Key Club’s two courses.

“Anywhere I can get on, I’ll go golfing,” Ferris said.

The Brooksville native served as the playing pro at Southern Hills Plantation Club in his hometown.

For a brief period, Ferris served as an assistant golf coach at the University of South Florida, where he was the program’s top player from 1999-2000.