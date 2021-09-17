Longboat Key kids get a visit from the Batmobile

It's the vehicle neighborhood kids deserve... and also the one they need right now.

Young Longboat Key resident Easton Nock, 6, requested to his parents Jessica and Eugene that he be picked up from the bus stop in the Batmobile. Luckily for Easton, the Nock family is one of few that could accommodate that request.

The family owns a 1966 Batmobile that they acquired from friend George Barris, who had designed and built the iconic TV vehicles. Now the Nocks bring it out for events like the Cars on the Circle event that fundraises for Flight to the North Pole.

When the iconic vehicle pulled up to the bus stop, cries of "Awesome!" and "That is so cool!" rang out amongst the other kids, Jessica said. Even "big kids" stopped their own vehicles to get a peek at their childhood hero's car.

"The Batmobile is a slice of American history that every generation can to relate to and just bring out such happiness," Jessica said.