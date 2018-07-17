Longboat Key Democrats host summer meeting

The Longboat Key Democratic Club isn’t taking a break this summer.

On July 17, 25 club members gathered for a luncheon meeting at Portofino Restaurant and Grill.

Nick Guy, a candidate for Sarasota County School Board, District 1, was the speaker at this month’s meeting. School Board District 4 candidate Shirley Brown stopped by, and Mike Cosentino, Sarasota County Commission candidate for District 4 was also present and spoke with the club.

The club will hold a second summer luncheon at a later date.