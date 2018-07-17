 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Sarasota County School Board candidate for the District 1 seat Nick Guy and Longboat Key Democratic Club President Ken Marsh.

Longboat Key Democrats host summer meeting

Tuesday, Jul. 17, 2018 |

Sarasota County School Board candidate for the District 1 seat Nick Guy and Longboat Key Democratic Club President Ken Marsh.

Buy this Photo
Susan Aime and Tessie Jose

Tuesday, Jul. 17, 2018 |

Susan Aime and Tessie Jose

Buy this Photo
Barbara Kerwin, Jinny Johnson and Jackie Salvino

Tuesday, Jul. 17, 2018 |

Barbara Kerwin, Jinny Johnson and Jackie Salvino

Buy this Photo
Johannes Grent, Holly Glass, Angela Briguglio and Mike Cosentino

Tuesday, Jul. 17, 2018 |

Johannes Grent, Holly Glass, Angela Briguglio and Mike Cosentino

Buy this Photo
Giles VanderBogert, Andy Maass, Becky VanderBogert and Arlene Skversky

Tuesday, Jul. 17, 2018 |

Giles VanderBogert, Andy Maass, Becky VanderBogert and Arlene Skversky

Buy this Photo
Alex Weinberger and Margo Parisi

Tuesday, Jul. 17, 2018 |

Alex Weinberger and Margo Parisi

Buy this Photo
Janet Andres and June Ansorge

Tuesday, Jul. 17, 2018 |

Janet Andres and June Ansorge

Buy this Photo
Club President Ken Marsh welcomes the crowd.

Tuesday, Jul. 17, 2018 |

Club President Ken Marsh welcomes the crowd.

Buy this Photo
Share
On July 17, 25 members of the Longboat Key Democratic Club gathered to hear Sarasota County School Board candidate Nick Guy speak.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The Longboat Key Democratic Club isn’t taking a break this summer.

On July 17, 25 club members gathered for a luncheon meeting at Portofino Restaurant and Grill.

Nick Guy, a candidate for Sarasota County School Board, District 1, was the speaker at this month’s meeting. School Board District 4 candidate Shirley Brown stopped by, and Mike Cosentino, Sarasota County Commission candidate for District 4 was also present and spoke with the club.

The club will hold a second summer luncheon at a later date.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

Related Stories

Advertisement