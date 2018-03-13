 Skip to main content
Joann Goldwater and Kathye Stowell

Longboat Key Democrats discuss local and national happenings at monthly meeting

Tuesday, Mar. 13, 2018

Joann Goldwater and Kathye Stowell

Susan and Slade Cargill

Tuesday, Mar. 13, 2018 |

Susan and Slade Cargill

Jackie Potter and Ellen Greenberger with Lynn and William Cook

Tuesday, Mar. 13, 2018 |

Jackie Potter and Ellen Greenberger with Lynn and William Cook

Debbie Leschot with Giles and Becky van der Bogert

Tuesday, Mar. 13, 2018 |

Debbie Leschot with Giles and Becky van der Bogert

Skip and Susan Walters

Tuesday, Mar. 13, 2018 |

Skip and Susan Walters

Howard Veit, Dottie Carlson and Ed Sabol

Tuesday, Mar. 13, 2018 |

Howard Veit, Dottie Carlson and Ed Sabol

Tessie Jose and Dr. Ira Singer

Tuesday, Mar. 13, 2018 |

Tessie Jose and Dr. Ira Singer

Judy and John Culbreth

Tuesday, Mar. 13, 2018 |

Judy and John Culbreth

Carolyn Montgomery and Pat Sisknind

Tuesday, Mar. 13, 2018 |

Carolyn Montgomery and Pat Sisknind

Guest speaker Rob Lorei with Longboat Key Democratic Club President Ken Marsh

Tuesday, Mar. 13, 2018 |

Guest speaker Rob Lorei with Longboat Key Democratic Club President Ken Marsh

Dozens of LBK club members came together March 13 to talk plans for the month ahead
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

The Longboat Key Democratic Club held its monthly luncheon and meeting March 13 at The Longboat Key Club's Portofino Ristorante and Bar. The organization welcomed the host of WEDU's “Florida This Week” Rob Lorei as their guest speaker who shared his views on the latest state and national issues.

“We have him here every other year to give us a sense of what's going on regionally as well as the national implications of things that are happening with special elections going on around the country,” said Longboat Key Democratic Club President Ken Marsh.  

The group also discussed early voting on the school tax referendum and a petition drive to push forward the proposal for single-member county commission districts.

