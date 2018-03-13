Longboat Key Democrats discuss local and national happenings at monthly meeting

The Longboat Key Democratic Club held its monthly luncheon and meeting March 13 at The Longboat Key Club's Portofino Ristorante and Bar. The organization welcomed the host of WEDU's “Florida This Week” Rob Lorei as their guest speaker who shared his views on the latest state and national issues.

“We have him here every other year to give us a sense of what's going on regionally as well as the national implications of things that are happening with special elections going on around the country,” said Longboat Key Democratic Club President Ken Marsh.

The group also discussed early voting on the school tax referendum and a petition drive to push forward the proposal for single-member county commission districts.