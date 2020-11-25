Longboat Key communities of faith hold Thanksgiving service

The church was more than half-empty, but spirits were full as Longboat Key’s communities of faith gathered for their annual Interfaith Thanksgiving service on Nov. 24 at St. Armands Key Lutheran Church.

The tradition continued, as most things in 2020, with a mix of in-person and online attendees. Even so, Longboat’s leaders of faith brought a harmonized message of giving thanks and taking time to recollect and reflect, even in a year with uncertainties. Every few minutes, the church filled with the sound of worshippers, voices only slightly muffled by masks, as they came together to recite each other’s prayers.

Music makers The musical portion of the service, led by Temple Beth Israel’s music director Ann Stephenson-Moe and SAKLC’s director of music Michael Bodnyk, got high marks from attendees. The consensus was that it was one of the best years for the music. “They were really just exceptional,” Marlene Wilkening said. Eight singers made up the choir, and all kept their masks on as they sang. Several had a mask made of thick fabric that protruded from their face (creating a sort of duck billed look) that allowed them to sing without worrying about breathing the mask in and kept the audience safer.

Rev. Ken Blyth of St. Armands Key Lutheran Church (SAKLC) welcomed all those in attendance, virtual and in-person, Rabbi Stephen Sniderman from Temple Beth Israel started the service with Abraham Lincoln’s proclamation to make Thanksgiving a holiday, followed by a prayer from the Rev. David Marshall from All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church.

The Rev. Norman Pritchard from Christ Church of Longboat Key gave the main message of the evening, focusing on a pastor from his hometown of Glasgow, Scotland, who began every service with a prayer of thanksgiving, no matter what was happening. Even on a depressingly rainy day, he began by thanking God that not every day was like this.

“The point he made is worth reflecting on this year,” Pritchard said. “If you look hard enough, you’ll always find occasions to give thanks. You don’t need to rehearse all the different ways this pandemic has disrupted our normal lives … but we’re reminded that thanksgiving, even in these difficult times, is not impossible.”

Patricia Berns, who usually attends Church of the Redeemer Episcopal, attended the interfaith service for the first time and found it to be an enjoyable, interesting experience.

“It was very diverse and yet still connected in terms of the bottom-line message,” Berns said. “I enjoyed the way they put America, religion and the pandemic all together in a way that makes it feel like someone understands how tough this all is. It was very easy to walk away feeling better.”

Differences brought on by the pandemic were palpable. The church was mostly empty with only about 55 in-person attendees, something clergy and worshippers are accustomed to by now, and there was no buffet and fellowship after the service. Blyth said that was his favorite part of the evening and missed it terribly.

After the service ended, attendees said their thank-yous and goodbyes and left quickly. The tradition is that the collection from the evening usually goes to local food charities, but Pritchard encouraged those listening at home to make a donation to a charity of their choice in the spirit of Thanksgiving.

“I went away with such a feeling of gratitude,” Longboat Island Chapel member Carol Peschel said. “Even through all the pandemic, there’s so much to be thankful for.”

For Peschel, it was important for her to be in person for the service, as she enjoys being present. She had also been looking forward to hearing Rev. Brock Patterson, the chapel’s new lead pastor. Patterson and Father Robert Dziedziak of St. Mary, Star of the Sea Church were both newcomers to the service for 2020.

Typically, the newest member of the group gives the sermon, but since Patterson has only been in town a couple weeks, Pritchard gave it this year.

“It’s an important service,” David Calahan said. “I’m glad they continued to have it.”