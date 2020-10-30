Longboat Key Club tennis players bring their A-game for Halloween

The tennis players of the Longboat Key Club met on Oct. 30, but no player seemed quite herself.

Every player in the morning's group came with plenty of Halloween spirit and several brought new meaning to the Halloween mask, such as Lindsay Prospect, who wore a dress of handmade face masks.

A group of "party animals," complete with party hats, tails and Solo cups descended upon the gathering, along with "social butterflies" decked out in wings and Twitter and Facebook logos and a Wizard of Oz Dorothy with an evil flying monkey on her back. As more members appeared at the club, cheers and laughter went up, and the new costumed character was snagged for photos with friends or tennis partners.

After the photos and fashion show, most of the costumed competitors shed their garb and warmed up with their partners, but the Wicked Witch of the West was spotted swooping towards a play, cape, nose and all.