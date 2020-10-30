 Skip to main content
Lindsay Prospect in her masks.

Longboat Key Club tennis players bring their A-game for Halloween

Lindsay Prospect in her masks.

Joanne Forch greets fellow tiger Paula Steptoe.

Patti Curtin and Lindsay Prospect

Lisa Tyson and Karen Nuckols as social butterflies.

Marcia Gutridge, Judy Koslowski, Joanne Christie, Cathy Tomass, Mary Piotrowski and Rhonda Lambert

Cathy Tomass as Minnie Mouse snaps a photo of "party animal" Marcia Gutridge.

Roberta Straff and Cheri Starn

Paula Steptoe and Mary Lou Johnson

Amy Lidsky, Debbie Dean and Dawn Holland

Judy Koslowski, right, snaps a photo of Debbie Dean's grisly Dorothy.

A group of party animals descended upon tennis.

Joanne Forch votes for the best costume.

Marcia Gutridge heads to the court for a group photo.

Mary Lou Johnson revealed her face as she walked down to the court.

Everyone gathered for a group photo.

Social butterfly Karen Nuckols returns a practice serve.

Dawn Holland practices as the Wicked Witch of the West.

Joanne Christie and Dawn Holland warm up in costume.

Party animals, witches and social butterflies were abundant at the club on Oct. 30.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

The tennis players of the Longboat Key Club met on Oct. 30, but no player seemed quite herself. 

Every player in the morning's group came with plenty of Halloween spirit and several brought new meaning to the Halloween mask, such as Lindsay Prospect, who wore a dress of handmade face masks. 

A group of "party animals," complete with party hats, tails and Solo cups descended upon the gathering, along with "social butterflies" decked out in wings and Twitter and Facebook logos and a Wizard of Oz Dorothy with an evil flying monkey on her back. As more members appeared at the club, cheers and laughter went up, and the new costumed character was snagged for photos with friends or tennis partners. 

After the photos and fashion show, most of the costumed competitors shed their garb and warmed up with their partners, but the Wicked Witch of the West was spotted swooping towards a play, cape, nose and all. 

