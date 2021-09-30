Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce meets for Business After Hours

Business hours drew to a close on Sept. 29, but members of the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce kept the business talks going long after at Fleming's Steakhouse for a Business After Hours event.

Chamber members traveled off the Key to mingle in a dining room at Fleming's Steakhouse, sinking sips and sampling snacks. Ambassadors brought in new members and members who hadn't been part of the chamber for very long, introducing them to businesses on and off Longboat Key.

More members arrived as the event went on and the traffic on Tamiami Trail diminished. Attendees dropped their business cards in for a chance to win raffle prizes and after an hour of drinks, went around and spoke about their businesses in the hopes of making connections.