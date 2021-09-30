 Skip to main content
Jack Dean, Jan Jordan, Heather Gaus and Jonathan Winans

Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce meets for Business After Hours

Darrin Caldwell and Brad Morrow

Jimmy Bonner and Jeff Hapoienu

Ramin Mesghali and Glenn Wise

Chris Caswell, Scott Kuykendall and Andrew Vac

Members mingled before sitting down to hear Chamber updates and win raffle prizes.

Chamber members met at Fleming's Steakhouse for networking and snacks.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Business hours drew to a close on Sept. 29, but members of the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce kept the business talks going long after at Fleming's Steakhouse for a Business After Hours event.

Chamber members traveled off the Key to mingle in a dining room at Fleming's Steakhouse, sinking sips and sampling snacks. Ambassadors brought in new members and members who hadn't been part of the chamber for very long, introducing them to businesses on and off Longboat Key.

More members arrived as the event went on and the traffic on Tamiami Trail diminished. Attendees dropped their business cards in for a chance to win raffle prizes and after an hour of drinks, went around and spoke about their businesses in the hopes of making connections. 

