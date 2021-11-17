Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce hosts Business After Hours

The Nov. 16 meeting of the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce had a great view — but not of Longboat Key. For their most recent Business After Hours get-together, chamber members gathered at the rooftop bar of Sage in downtown Sarasota.

Business leaders mingled on the roof, sipped drinks and took in the view of the Sarasota skyline. Caitlyn Zaboworski, vice president of member services, chatted with chamber members and sold raffle tickets to be drawn later in the night for door prizes donated by attendees. This was the first chamber get-together since they named their Business People of the Year, and winners Dee Dee and Ramin Mesghali were in attendance.

The next chamber time the chamber gets together after hours, they'll be celebrating the holidays at Harry's Continental Kitchens on Dec. 9.