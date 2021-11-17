 Skip to main content
Jeff Hapoienu and Jack Dean

Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce hosts Business After Hours

Cailyn Zaborowski, Dee Dee Mesghali and Ramin Mesghali

Andrew Vac, Jim Turk and Scott Kuykendall

Kellie Spring and Carolyn Perry

Colleen Chamberlain, Suzanne Hudson-Smith and Milt Boutrager

Jonathan Winans and Heather Gaus

Attendees purchased raffle tickets throughout the evening.

Attendees got drinks at Sage's rooftop bar.

Celia Moore and Kim Bouchard

The chamber met in downtown Sarasota at the rooftop bar at Sage.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

The Nov. 16 meeting of the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce had a great view — but not of Longboat Key. For their most recent Business After Hours get-together, chamber members gathered at the rooftop bar of Sage in downtown Sarasota. 

Business leaders mingled on the roof, sipped drinks and took in the view of the Sarasota skyline. Caitlyn Zaboworski, vice president of member services, chatted with chamber members and sold raffle tickets to be drawn later in the night for door prizes donated by attendees. This was the first chamber get-together since they named their Business People of the Year, and winners Dee Dee and Ramin Mesghali were in attendance.

The next chamber time the chamber gets together after hours, they'll be celebrating the holidays at Harry's Continental Kitchens on Dec. 9. 

