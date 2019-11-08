Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce hosts appreciative event

The Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce celebrated several of its past chairpersons, new members and those who helped grow the Chamber over the past year.

On Nov. 7, a few dozen Chamber members gathered at Save Our Seabirds to eat, drink and toast to the approaching new year. Chairpersons from the Chamber’s inception (Tim Field from 1975) to current day (Tonya Atchison, incoming chairperson) were in attendance to be appreciated alongside the Chamber’s loyal members.

“We could not do what we do without you,” said President Gail Loefgren. “You move the goals of the Chamber forward. In our hearts we’re always saying, ‘Thank you, thank you, thank you.’”

After introducing past chairpersons, Save Our Seabirds CEO David Pilston came up to speak about the goals of the institution, including their plans for building an education center, front office and “bird playground” to get people to “linger longer and learn more.”

Before the night ended, Loefgren drew from a pot to determine the winner of Each One Reach One, the Chamber’s program to bring new members into the group. Each member who brought in a new member throughout the past year got their business card in the pot. Peg Pluto, manager of the Wicker Inn Beach Resort, won the Grand Prize, a staycation on Longboat Key including three nights at Casa Del Mar, a basket from Publix and two massages from Longboat Massage.