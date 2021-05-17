Longboat Key authors host book signings

Two Longboat Key creators got to meet and greet with old and new fans at a book signing May 14 at the Longboat Key Club's Tennis Gardens.

Julie McGue, a Longboat Key resident whose book "Twice a Daughter" was released on May 11, welcomed friends, family and fans as she signed copies of her book. "Twice a Daughter" chronicles McGue's journey to find her birth family. Two of her recently discovered cousins came to the event as well.

McGue started the book-publishing process during the pandemic and said she was excited she was able to host her first book-signing in person.

Mary Lou Johnson, a photographer and artist who has published two photography books about Longboat Key and Sarasota, signed and sold both books throughout the evening. After a spate of canceled 2020 art shows, Johnson is thrilled to be able to showcase her art again. She has five art shows lined up and is doing book signings whenever she can, she said.