Melissa Afstralou and Joanne Forch greeted guests and gave out name tags.

Longboat Key authors host book signings

Monday, May 17, 2021 |

Steve and Julie McGue

Steve and Julie McGue

Judy and Ken Brostron

Judy and Ken Brostron

Ardy West looks at Mary Lou Johnson's books.

Ardy West looks at Mary Lou Johnson's books.

Ardy West, Elaine Wicker and Dorothy Driscoll

Ardy West, Elaine Wicker and Dorothy Driscoll

Margaret and Tess Surprenant

Margaret and Tess Surprenant

Diane Dahl keeps track of how many books Julie McGue has sold.

Diane Dahl keeps track of how many books Julie McGue has sold.

Ann Anderson

Ann Anderson

Diane Dahl and Julie McGue

Diane Dahl and Julie McGue

Nancy McLean

Nancy McLean

Mary Lou Johnson and Ann Moran

Mary Lou Johnson and Ann Moran

Sammy Avilas, a teaching pro at the Tennis Gardens, gets a book signed by Mary Lou Johnson

Sammy Avilas, a teaching pro at the Tennis Gardens, gets a book signed by Mary Lou Johnson

Sammy Avilas

Sammy Avilas

Scott Greg

Scott Greg

Maggie Kinnecom and Linda Mitchell

Maggie Kinnecom and Linda Mitchell

Mary Lou Johnson and Julie McGue held a meet and greet at the Tennis Gardens with their books.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Two Longboat Key creators got to meet and greet with old and new fans at a book signing May 14 at the Longboat Key Club's Tennis Gardens.

Julie McGue, a Longboat Key resident whose book "Twice a Daughter" was released on May 11, welcomed friends, family and fans as she signed copies of her book. "Twice a Daughter" chronicles McGue's journey to find her birth family. Two of her recently discovered cousins came to the event as well. 

McGue started the book-publishing process during the pandemic and said she was excited she was able to host her first book-signing in person. 

Mary Lou Johnson, a photographer and artist who has published two photography books about Longboat Key and Sarasota, signed and sold both books throughout the evening. After a spate of canceled 2020 art shows, Johnson is thrilled to be able to showcase her art again. She has five art shows lined up and is doing book signings whenever she can, she said. 

