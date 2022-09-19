 Skip to main content
Adam Burnside, Todd Stubbs and Jason Gongaware. Stubbs said he was coming back with a bang after COVID-19 put a damper on previous year's expos. (Photos by Lesley Dwyer)

Longboat Key and Lakewood Ranch businesses mingle at expo

Juliette and Andrew Evans attend the expo with their dad, Jason Evans. Evans office is around the corner from Robarts Arena.

Mike and Zach Easton set up a booth at the expo for the first time. They opened Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration in March 2021.

Cheryl Mussio from First Horizon tries a reflexology roller machine manned by Nancy Perna of Exclusive Shape.

Brittany Lamont chats up Lauren Tominelli at the East Meets West Expo at Robarts Arena.

Longtime chamber members Tom Martin and Melissa Rand from Aqua Plumbing & Air.

Gino Orellana, Emerson Robbins and Grace Stelmashenko mingle in front of Orellana's sales training booth.

Ellie Levine and Peyton Davis representing Cat Depot, who gets a booth at the expo every year.

Jessica Ralidak, Petra Cardoso and Kristin Desermia representing Coastal Hearing Care in matching T-shirts.

Husband and wife team, Bruce and Lori Abramson, work the Legal Shield and ID Shield booth. They've been members of the alliance for five years.

Caitlyn Zaborowski and Gail Loefgren from the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce are all smiles now that the planning and organizing of the expo is over. Loefgren was pleased with the turnout.

Kim Raber serving up roasted turkey and gourmet potatoes from Der Dutchman.

Charles Kaine with Children First and Alan Hazley stop by the Home-Tech booth to network with Margo McQueen and Kim Urbuteit.

Margo McQueen remembers the early days of the expo and still brings candy.

DJ Alex Li from Complete Weddings and Events, who is an alliance member and offered the entertainment in-kind.

Madleen Kvederis joins Tommy Finnan of Coldwell Banker Realty at the expo on Sept. 15 at Robarts Arena.

Jeff Martin, Chris Porter and Charlie Murphy from Hotwire Communications. They're members of the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce.

Kelly Erdmann and Michelle Fodor from Nothing Bundt Cakes serve up samples for the fifth time at an East Meets West Expo.

About 500 people attended the East Meets West Expo on Sept. 15 at Robarts Arena.
by: Lesley Dwyer Staff Writer

Businesses from both sides of I-75 gathered at Robarts Arena on Sept. 15 to market their goods and network with other area businesses at the East Meets West Expo. 

The expo is organized by the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance and the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce. The numbers are still bouncing back after COVID-19, but 80 booths lined the arena and about 500 people walked through.  

“This is an opportunity for our members to showcase their products and services to the region, and for consumers to meet businesses who are giving back to the community,” LWRBA President Brittany Lamont said. “And (giving back) is really a lot of being a part of these organizations, whether it's the Longboat Key chamber or us.”

Several area nonprofits had booths. Restaurants were serving up their best dishes. A bar, DJ and lounge area encouraged the crowd to mingle while stuffing their faces and goodie bags. In its 14th year, the expo has evolved from the early days.

“Now it seems like it’s just the restaurants that bring food, but they used to have everybody bring food.” Margo McQueen of Home-Tech said. “There was a ton of food and a lot of alcohol too. It’s changed a lot over the years, but it’s still good.” 

Sales Manager Todd Stubbs from Good News Pest Solutions had a blast. The fan-favorite dressed up in a cockroach costume, donned black sunglasses and danced through the aisles shaking his antennas. 

“This is the first expo since COVID,” Stubbs said, “I wanted to come back with a bang.” 

Last year’s expo only saw about 100 people and ended early.

“I’m pleased with the turnout, especially after last year,” Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce President Gail Loefgren said. “It’s just nice to see people coming out again.”

The Author: Lesley Dwyer

Lesley Dwyer is the community reporter for Longboat Key and a graduate of the University of South Florida. After earning a bachelor’s degree in professional and technical writing, she freelanced for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune. Lesley has lived in the Sarasota area for over 25 years.

