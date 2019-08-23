The Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce set sail for a Business After Hours networking event on Aug. 22 with more than 75 members.

The Anna Maria Princess, embarking members from both the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce and the Anna Maria Chamber, sailed leisurely down Sarasota Bay as members mingled over drinks and shrimp. The event sold out before the evening began, proving that the idea of doing some productive networking on a boat was pretty enticing. This is the second year the Chamber has held a Business After Hours event on the Anna Maria Princess.

“I hope it will become a tradition,” said Longboat Key Chamber member Donna Blaney. “Last year, it was just Longboat.”

As the sun set, members turned towards the sides of the boat to enjoy the sea breeze and snap photos of the light on the water.