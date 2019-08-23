 Skip to main content
Sarah Brice snaps a photo of Tina Shelton and Dennis Sherman.

Longboat Key and Anna Maria chambers combine for networking

Sarah Brice snaps a photo of Tina Shelton and Dennis Sherman.

Liz Yerkes and Irina LaRose pose for a photo.

Liz Yerkes and Irina LaRose pose for a photo.

The bar line stretched most of the length of the boat at first.

The bar line stretched most of the length of the boat at first.

Stephanie Dubsky and Kelly Kearns chat on chairs.

Stephanie Dubsky and Kelly Kearns chat on chairs.

Susan Brice captures a group of Chamber members.

Susan Brice captures a group of Chamber members.

Susan Vershosky and Liz Yerkes boarded the boat.

Susan Vershosky and Liz Yerkes boarded the boat.

Tayor Fraise and Jimmy Bonner mingled onboard.

Tayor Fraise and Jimmy Bonner mingled onboard.

Melinda Bradway greets Wende Webb.

Melinda Bradway greets Wende Webb.

Debbie Shaffer and Jimmy Bonner are Chamber event veterans.

Debbie Shaffer and Jimmy Bonner are Chamber event veterans.

Nancy Rozance, Nancy Stapleton and Jack Rozance represented some of the Rotary Club.

Nancy Rozance, Nancy Stapleton and Jack Rozance represented some of the Rotary Club.

Howard Rooks and Penelope Mabrey pose on the deck.

Howard Rooks and Penelope Mabrey pose on the deck.

Ron Vadez, Ramin Mesghali and Jack Dean pose on the upper deck.

Ron Vadez, Ramin Mesghali and Jack Dean pose on the upper deck.

Tom Hagan, Kathy Rylander, Susan Vollmann and Judy Rupp represented the Anna Maria Rotary Club.

Tom Hagan, Kathy Rylander, Susan Vollmann and Judy Rupp represented the Anna Maria Rotary Club.

Dennis Sherman, Penelope Mabrey, Julia Coll and Laurie Beppler represented the Anna Maria Rotary Club.

Dennis Sherman, Penelope Mabrey, Julia Coll and Laurie Beppler represented the Anna Maria Rotary Club.

Mark and Jen Bowman basked in the boat ride.

Mark and Jen Bowman basked in the boat ride.

Stephanie Banfield makes her way to the upper deck.

Stephanie Banfield makes her way to the upper deck.

Lexie Deleon pours for Jennifer Thompson.

Lexie Deleon pours for Jennifer Thompson.

Howard Rooks and Jack Rozance catch up.

Howard Rooks and Jack Rozance catch up.

Michael Vejins and Terri Kinder take in the outdoors.

Michael Vejins and Terri Kinder take in the outdoors.

Gary and Valerie Tibbetts turn their attention seaward.

Gary and Valerie Tibbetts turn their attention seaward.

Rae Hayo, Mary Moore and Holly Sylvester pose in the sun.

Rae Hayo, Mary Moore and Holly Sylvester pose in the sun.

Irina LaRose, Scott Kuykendall and Debbie Shaffer pose on the upper deck.

Irina LaRose, Scott Kuykendall and Debbie Shaffer pose on the upper deck.

Wende Webb snaps the sunset.

Wende Webb snaps the sunset.

Terri Kinder and Gail Loefgren, both presidents of their Chambers on Anna Maria and Longboat respectively, pose together.

Terri Kinder and Gail Loefgren, both presidents of their Chambers on Anna Maria and Longboat respectively, pose together.

People gathered outside to snap the sunset.

People gathered outside to snap the sunset.

The two Chambers of Commerce boarded a boat for Business After Hours
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

The Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce set sail for a Business After Hours networking event on Aug. 22 with more than 75 members. 

The Anna Maria Princess, embarking members from both the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce and the Anna Maria Chamber, sailed leisurely down Sarasota Bay as members mingled over drinks and shrimp. The event sold out before the evening began, proving that the idea of doing some productive networking on a boat was pretty enticing. This is the second year the Chamber has held a Business After Hours event on the Anna Maria Princess.

“I hope it will become a tradition,” said Longboat Key Chamber member Donna Blaney. “Last year, it was just Longboat.” 

As the sun set, members turned towards the sides of the boat to enjoy the sea breeze and snap photos of the light on the water.

