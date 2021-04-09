Longboat Island Chapel hosts blood drive, food drive

With noisemakers, bright colors and spinning pinwheels, a group of Longboat Island Chapel women did their best to solicit food donations on April 9. The chapel held a food drive in one portion of the parking lot and a blood drive in another.

The church has held a few food drives throughout the pandemic, said Cindy Kuehnel. The food donations from the weekend will go to Our Daily Bread in Bradenton.

Elsewhere, a staff of volunteers helped Suncoast Blood Center representative Sue Weber-Hegge run the blood drive, accepting appointments and walk-ups. There is a critical need for blood due to social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, and the chapel has held three blood drives throughout the past year.

The women standing along Gulf of Mexico Drive got friendly honks and horns from drivers and cyclists as they tried to bring in donors. Jamie Engel, who was working at the blood drive portion, brought a trunkload of food to donate.

The drive will continue 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 10.