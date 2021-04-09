 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Polly Stark and Miriam Russell

Longboat Island Chapel hosts blood drive, food drive

Friday, Apr. 9, 2021 |

Polly Stark and Miriam Russell

Buy this Photo
Polly Stark waves to passing cars.

Friday, Apr. 9, 2021 |

Polly Stark waves to passing cars.

Buy this Photo
Polly Stark makes some noise to get the attention of passing cars in hopes they would donate.

Friday, Apr. 9, 2021 |

Polly Stark makes some noise to get the attention of passing cars in hopes they would donate.

Buy this Photo
Those who donated blood got a $10 Publix card, while food donors got 10% off at the Lord's Warehouse.

Friday, Apr. 9, 2021 |

Those who donated blood got a $10 Publix card, while food donors got 10% off at the Lord's Warehouse.

Buy this Photo
Sue Weber-Hegge, Jaie Engel and Michelle Giannico

Friday, Apr. 9, 2021 |

Sue Weber-Hegge, Jaie Engel and Michelle Giannico

Buy this Photo
Cindy Kuehnel

Friday, Apr. 9, 2021 |

Cindy Kuehnel

Buy this Photo
Share
The chapel has hosted multiple versions of each event, but never at the same time.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

With noisemakers, bright colors and spinning pinwheels, a group of Longboat Island Chapel women did their best to solicit food donations on April 9. The chapel held a food drive in one portion of the parking lot and a blood drive in another. 

The church has held a few food drives throughout the pandemic, said Cindy Kuehnel. The food donations from the weekend will go to Our Daily Bread in Bradenton. 

Elsewhere, a staff of volunteers helped Suncoast Blood Center representative Sue Weber-Hegge run the blood drive, accepting appointments and walk-ups. There is a critical need for blood due to social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, and the chapel has held three blood drives throughout the past year. 

The women standing along Gulf of Mexico Drive got friendly honks and horns from drivers and cyclists as they tried to bring in donors. Jamie Engel, who was working at the blood drive portion, brought a trunkload of food to donate. 

The drive will continue 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 10.

Related Stories

Advertisement