Longboat home sale sets the mark for 2018

Well, that didn’t take long.

The region’s highest-price real estate sale of 2018 took nine days on the market to go to contract, bringing $6.8 million for a beachfront Longboat Key property at 6899 Gulf of Mexico Drive. No property has sold for more this year in Manatee, Sarasota or Charlotte counties.

The listing agent was Tina Rudek of Rose Bay International. The buyers’ agent was Janet Walter of the Michael Saunders & Company South Longboat Key office.

The 5,851 square foot home offers direct gulf-front access and was built in 2010 by Whitehead Construction from a design by Robert Rokop.

The four bedroom, four-and-a-half bath home is on the Manatee County end of Longboat Key.

In a release from Michael Saunders & Company, Walter said she was already connected with the buyers and immediately considered the Longboat home for them when she saw it was on the market.

Since 2003, there have been a total of 17 sales over $5 million on Longboat Key. Eight of the sales were in Manatee County, nine in Sarasota County. This is the fourth largest sale in the last 15 years on the Key. There are currently 12 active properties in the MLS over $5 million on Longboat Key, four of which are listed over $10 million.