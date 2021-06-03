$10.15 million home sale is tops on Longboat in 2021

The sale of a waterfront home on Longboat Key is the island’s highest-priced closed deal in 2021 and stands among the all-time highest prices in Sarasota and Manatee counties.

Roger Pettingell, the top-producing affiliated agent with Coldwell Banker Realty in Florida, represented the seller of the home at 5965 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Joel Schemmel of Premier Southeby’s International Realty represented the buyers.

The sales price of $10.15 million was the highest for a residential property on Longboat Key this year.

The custom-built home covers more than 10,000 square feet of living area, with seven bedrooms, six full baths and a half-bath. Situated on 1.64 acres, the property offers 150 feet of beachfront.

“I’m honored to represent the seller in the record sale of this magnificent property,’’ Pettingell said in a statement. “From the elegant custom details throughout the home to the grandeur of every indoor and outdoor living space, this home is impeccable. It overlooks the pristine beach shores that make Longboat Key one of the most sought-after waterfront communities on the Gulf Coast.”

The property last sold in 2015 for $5.3 million. The most recent property tax bill listed with Manatee County totaled more than $81,000

A Casey Key home sold earlier in 2021 for $16.5 million, equaling the highest-price for a residential property. The other $16.5 million home was sold in 2020 in Longboat Key.

At least eight residential properties have sold for more than $10 million since the beginning of 2020.