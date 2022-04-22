Longboat Harbour hosts annual pizza party

Every few minutes, a handful of residents from Longboat Harbour would cross Gulf of Mexico Drive, often lugging coolers and holding drinks, to make their way to the community's beach access. Before long, the parking lot of the space had transformed into a pizza party paradise as about 100 residents set up chairs, tables and more for the annual event.

On April 21, the community celebrated another busy snowbird season with their signature event. The pizza party has been held for more than 30 years, said social committee member Mary Jean Drugan, and different residents organize it every year. This year, Maureen and John Shea had the honors of wrangling the party together.

Attendees checked in, coolers in hand, and made their way to the main party spot. Friend groups developed clusters of chairs throughout the evening, and a dance floor even sprouted as guitarist John Rinell provided tunes. Before long, 52 pizzas from Joey D's in Sarasota lined the tables and residents flocked to them.